Invicti Security Announces Matthew Sciberras as VP of Information Security and CISO; promotes Mike Mattos to Chief Customer Officer

Technology veterans bring a combined 35+ years of experience to deliver on Invicti's goal of world-class customer experiences and products to provide AppSec with zero noise

AUSTIN, Texas and MRIEHEL, Malta, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ today announced a key addition to its leadership team, Matthew Sciberras as VP of Information Security and CISO and the promotion of Mike Mattos as Chief Customer Officer. This announcement comes on the heels of five new leadership hires and the addition of investor and cybersecurity veteran Gerhard Watzinger as Chairman of the Board.

Invicti Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/Invicti Security) (PRNewswire)

"As Invicti prepares for a momentous 2023, both Matthew and Mike have incredible technology track records and experience in creating customer-centric strategies that will help us carry out our company-wide strategy of AppSec with zero noise," said Invicti CEO Michael George. "I am excited to welcome Matthew to our team and pleased to recognize the promotion of Mike as I know both will deliver on our commitments of creating great experience and value for our customers."

Sciberras has worked in technology for 20+ years, with a focus on InfoSec for the past 12. Doing his first ISO 27001 implementation in 2010 for an e-learning platform company, Sciberras found his passion for InfoSec, which later led him to work in operational security and eventually become a certified ethical instructor and a freelance penetration tester. He joined a well-known mainstream iGaming company in 2015 and was responsible for operational security, then led the department as Director of Information Security. Over this past year, he worked for another iGaming company focusing on strategy and governance. With his experience in regulated industries, ISO 27001, and compliance, his knowledge is invaluable for providing the best products and experiences for Invicti customers.

"Invicti offers the best DAST solution on the market," said Sciberras. "I'm looking forward to continuing to propel our InfoSec strategy so Invicti's products meet the highest compliance and risk management standards today."

Mattos is a technology industry veteran with 15 years of experience leading global customer success and sales teams. He joined Invicti in 2019 and, over the past three years, has been instrumental in building a world-class customer experience. Mattos and his teams are focused on providing Invicti's 3,600+ customers maximum value through meaningful customer journeys, ensuring they can protect their application perimeter, but also see clear ROI on their application security programs.

"I am thrilled to continue my career at Invicti and lead our global customer teams in delivering maximum value to our customers, so they can secure all web applications and APIs and reduce the risk of a data breach," said Mattos. "We are focused on building better and more seamless education and enablement experiences for our customers - reducing the noise and helping them boost their security posture."

The addition of Sciberras and the promotion of Mattos is a tremendous start for the organization this year. From expanding its industry-leading DAST products on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace to enabling its customers to scan over 420,000 web applications, the organization is prepared to scale in order to best meet the needs of today's DevSecOps professionals.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined respective DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti's best-in-DAST solutions enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Glosser

Invicti Security

chelsea.glosser@invicti.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invicti Security