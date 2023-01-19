Gradiant 2022: A Watershed Year in Review

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prakash Govindan, COO and Co-Founder of Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, reflects upon the key highlights of the company in 2022.

"Despite the challenges faced in the global markets with COVID-19, inflation, and supply chain risks, 2022 was a breakout year for Gradiant," Prakash remarks. "The consistent success is credited to the company's proprietary technologies and integrated solutions that address a broad range of end-use applications for the world's essential industries. Gradiant is serving a growing list of the top brands and manufacturers in the world with its mission-critical solutions for advanced manufacturing. We remain true to our roots as a technology company by continuing to rapidly translate R&D innovations into commercial solutions."

Gradiant's 2022 revenues have more than doubled from the prior year and is expected to double again in 2023 given the backlog of over $150 million USD in systems, service, and design-build-operate projects.

"We announced strategic acquisitions of WaterPark and Synauta this year. WaterPark is a Taiwan-based design and construction firm focused on water technologies for advanced manufacturing. The acquisition strengthens Gradiant's portfolio of technologies and applications expertise in biological wastewater and unlocks Gradiant's full range of solutions and global resources to WaterPark's advanced industrial clients in semiconductor and microelectronics manufacturing."

The May 2022 acquisition of Synauta, an artificial intelligence water technology company, accelerates Gradiant's deployment of digital twin technology in water. Industrial clients are increasingly adopting machine learning AI for their water operations to address challenges of sustainability and cost pressures, business continuity, and regulatory compliance. Digital water is the area of greatest innovation potential in the global water industry, and Synauta bolsters Gradiant's position as a technology leader in this space.

In September, Gradiant announced the appointment of Govind Alagappan as President. "Govind joins us from leadership roles at Evoqua and SUEZ Water technologies and brings us deep knowledge in sales & operational excellence in a global business. He has the perfect mix of skills and experience to lead Gradiant to the next level of transformative business growth."

Gradiant announced a strategic partnership with SLB to deliver the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium compounds. "Our technologies will enable high levels of lithium concentration in a fraction of the time required by incumbent and competing methods, while also reducing carbon and water footprints and capital costs."

The industry recognized Gradiant's impact with a series of awards in 2022, including Global Water Intelligence's "Water Technology Company of the Year" distinction and "Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year" for Synauta, as well as the International Desalination Association award for "Most Innovative Company", and "A Great Place to Work" honors for Gradiant.

"Gradiant looks to 2023 for growth into new applications and geographies, and deep penetration into strategic markets. The company will expand capabilities and access-to-markets through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Gradiant will continue to deploy its full technology stack to bring together industry-leading water treatment solutions with the power of AI to sustainably solve the world's most important water challenges."

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is uniquely positioned to address the world's increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 525 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and Global Innovation Center in Singapore, and offices across twelve countries. For more information, please visit www.gradiant.com.

