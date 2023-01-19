Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time: 9:00 am ET







Dial-in number: 1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)







Webcast (live and archived): www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or



https://app.webinar.net/oEkL6QOY8q9







Replay: 1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)



Access code # 473784 (until March 23, 2023)



About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

