Accor introduces Handwritten Collection - a global portfolio of hotels curated with passion

THE NEW BRAND LAUNCHES WITH AN IMMEDIATE FOOTPRINT OF 12 COMMITTED HOTELS AROUND THE WORLD; PROPERTIES WILL CONNECT GUESTS WITH THE CHARM, CHARACTER, AND WARMTH OF THEIR HOTELIERS

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Accor , a world leading hospitality group, today announced an exciting new addition to the Group's unparalleled network of brands: Handwritten Collection, a global portfolio of charming bespoke hotels that offer an intimate and stylish hospitality experience. Accor already has over 110 Handwritten leads globally totaling more than 11,500 rooms, including 12 secured signings, with five properties expected to debut throughout the first trimester of 2023.

Handwritten Collection properties opening over the next several months include Hotel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental, Handwritten Collection in Shanghai, China; Le Saint Gervais Hotel & Spa, Handwritten Collection in Saint Gervais, France; Wonil Hotel Perth, Handwritten Collection in Perth, Australia; Hotel Morris, Handwritten Collection in Sydney, Australia; and Le Splendid Hotel Lac d'Annecy, Handwritten Collection in Annecy, France. Additional properties will open throughout the remainder of the year and beyond, including Hotel Les Capitouls Toulouse Centre, France; Oru Hub Hotel, Handwritten Collection in Tallinn, Estonia; Square Lodge Hotel La Roche sur Yon, Handwritten Collection in La Roche-sur-Yon, France; Sunrise Premium Resort, Handwritten Collection in Hoi An, Vietnam; Paris Montmartre Sacré Coeur*, Handwritten Collection in Paris, France as well as properties in Bucharest, Romania and Madrid, Spain. The Handwritten Collection portfolio is expected to reach more than 250 hotels by 2030.

"Handwritten Collection enriches Accor's offering in the 'collection brands' segment with a curated selection of hotels that exhibit charming and one-of-a-kind concepts. Our aim, beyond delivering a truly authentic guest experience, is to support the growing number of independent and boutique hotel owners looking to boost their global profile, connect with more audiences and grow their revenue without losing their identity," said Alex Schellenberger, Chief Marketing Officer, Premium, Midscale, Economy Brands, Accor. "The hotels we will feature in Handwritten Collection are those sought out by travelers who appreciate heartwarming travel experiences and a twist on traditional hospitality, as well as by hoteliers who cherish the unique personality of their properties while desiring the benefits that come with a leading global partner."

With the creation of Handwritten Collection, Accor is broadening its unrivalled brand portfolio and midscale hotel offerings and will look to replicate the success it has achieved with the Group's other collection brands across other segments. This includes the MGallery Hotel Collection, a storied portfolio in the upper upscale brand segment that now counts more than 100 boutique hotels worldwide and Emblems Collection, Accor's first luxury collection brand, a carefully curated selection of distinctive hotels that are emblematic of their destination, designer or place in history. With a similar bespoke approach, Handwritten Collection will bring together hotels with individual personalities, intimately reflecting the character and warmth of the people who love and look after them. Like a handwritten note, each host's individual touches will be subtly encountered at select moments throughout the guest journey. From a warm welcome that cascades into conversation, to freshly baked treats that have guests sneaking seconds into their pockets, no two hotels or stays will be the same.

A Host with Passion

Handwritten Collection offers a variety of hotels that are so distinct, it's as if each local hotelier were inviting guests into their charming and stylish homes. The guest experience at Handwritten Collection brings to life the spirit of the host: their tastes, their passions and the little quirks of their personality. Each local hotelier provides a charming presence that weaves their character and personality into the fabric of their hotel, engaging guests with local wisdom and delightful conversation, bringing a personalized energy to the guest experience.

"The manner in which each host interacts with their guests is thoughtfully considered and brings to life their own personal passions," added Caroline Bénard, Global SVP Economy & Midscale Brands, Accor. "Whether in a social setting or the privacy of a guest's room, there will be moments of storytelling and engagement that create a genuine connection. This rapport between host and guest contributes to a more meaningful and memorable stay experience.'

Designed for Independent Hoteliers

The Handwritten Collection is also designed with the needs of independent hotel owners in mind. With a current conversion rate of 80%, the bulk of properties joining Handwritten Collection will be conversion projects rather than new builds, requiring a simpler transition and ramp up process and a more sustainable growth and development model. The brand's standards are designed to be flexible, light, and easy to attain. Moreover, Handwritten Collection provides direct ROI and the opportunity for owners to maximize revenue with immediate access to the power and reach of Accor's sales, distribution and loyalty platforms, while also benefiting from the Group's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) capabilities.

"In 2022, Accor signed on average globally more than one hotel per day and opened nearly one hotel per day. We aim to continue this growth by anticipating the needs of our guests and aligning with the investment criteria of our partners and owners. Independent hotels are increasingly seeking the strength of Accor's powerful sales, distribution and loyalty platform to increase their revenue and assist them in optimizing their costs, whilst retaining their own distinctive personality and offering a highly qualitative product, service and experience. Handwritten Collection offers them an ideal solution, providing the option for a franchise contract and a flexible and cost-effective level of investment. We look forward to working collaboratively with owners and partners and welcoming additional hotels from around the world into this outstanding collection. With over 110 properties and 11,500 rooms in negotiation to become part of Handwritten Collection, including 12 hotels committed already, we aim to have over 250 properties by 2030," said Camil Yazbeck, Global Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale, Economy, Accor.

NOTABLE HANDWRITTEN COLLECTION PROPERTIES

Hotel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental, Handwritten Collection, Shanghai, China Opening 19 January 2023

Close to Sheshan National Park, Hotel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental has over 124,000 square meters of landscaped gardens, including an outdoor beach pool for an unforgettable urban resort experience. Opening as the first Handwritten Collection hotel, the property offers a dedicated service team to set up and manage tea breaks and create bespoke dining experiences for guests.

Le Saint Gervais Hotel & Spa, Handwritten Collection, Saint Gervais, France

Opening 19 January 2023

Designed as a chic and arty holiday home, Le Saint Gervais Hotel & Spa combines the spirit of the art nouveau movement with contemporary tastes, bringing to life the beauty of a historic home. Ottoman culture will also come to life throughout the guest experience in elements such as a library corner, Turkish coffee and herbal tea infusions available in the spa.

Wonil Hotel Perth, Handwritten Collection, Perth, Australia

Early February 2023

Located on the bank of Swan River next to Kings Park and just minutes from Perth's central business district, Wonil Hotel offers a chic modern setting. Guests will enjoy this stylish home base from which to explore a vibrant city known for its endless sunshine and pristine beaches.

Hotel Morris, Handwritten Collection, Sydney, Australia

Opening February 2023

Housed within a striking Italian Renaissance styled building, the 82-bed Hotel Morris reopens as part of the Handwritten Collection after a major restoration, intertwining European elegance with Australian character, honoring the hotel's historic roots.

Le Splendid Hotel Lac d'Annecy, Handwritten Collection, Annecy, France

Opening April 2023

Close to the city center and Lake Annecy, Splendid Hotel offers unique Art Deco characteristics with a touch of 1950s modernity within its architecture. The hotel's decor from renowned Designer Thierry D'Istria is complemented by a selection of eclectic artwork, sculptures and vintage pieces.

Hotel Les Capitouls Toulouse Centre, Handwritten Collection, Toulouse, France

Opening May 2023

In the heart of the city's historic center, on the most beautiful avenue, the Hotel Les Capitouls Toulouse Center invites guests to discover its charming and warm-hearted atmosphere. Originally built as a historic private mansion, this hotel elegantly combines the charm of the Toulouse brick vaults with modern comforts and new sustainable design elements.

Oru Hub Hotel, Handwritten Collection, Tallinn, Estonia

Opening May 2023

Located in the center of Tallinn in the historic old town and a short drive to the coast, Oru Hub Hotel boasts Yoga facilities and a Tea Room. After two years of major renovations, the hotel will launch a new guest experience concept combining leisure, work and food in a unique way.

Paris Montmartre Sacré Coeur*, Handwritten Collection, Paris, France

Opening Spring 2024

With a typical Parisian facade and boasting intimate and cozy rooms, the Paris Montmartre Sacré Coeur is located a few minutes walk from Sacré-Coeur basilica and the cobbled streets of the beautiful Montmartre neighborhood. The hotel will serve as an ideal base to explore France's capital and all it has to offer.

With a plan to grow the collection to 250 properties by 2030, Accor is actively seeking new properties to be part of Handwritten Collection in popular travel destinations across the globe.

*Property name may change prior to opening

