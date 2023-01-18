Talos Announces Partnership with Leading Fund Administrator Formidium

Integration Connects Talos Clients to Industry's Most Advanced Back-Office Platform for Institutional Digital Asset Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos , the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced it has partnered with leading digital assets fund administrator Formidium. As a result of this partnership, Talos end users worldwide - institutional investors on the buy-side and the sell-side, including traditional finance and crypto-native firms - can now leverage Seamless Digital , Formidium's advanced digital assets and tax accounting platform. Formidium will join Talos's robust and trusted partner network comprised of OTC desks, crypto exchanges, FX and settlement providers.

The partnership comes as Talos scales its presence globally. Formidium's web-based Seamless Digital consolidates and automates all fund administration and tax accounting functions for timely reporting of portfolio, fund, and investor accounting. Originally a multi-asset class platform that was developed for alternative investment funds, including hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, the solution is now also one of the most advanced digital assets general ledger accounting systems on the market, bringing accounting best practices into the crypto ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Formidium's EVP, Amit Arora said: "We are thrilled to partner with Talos, one of the leading names in digital asset trading technology, to offer their client base access to our award-winning cloud-based fund administration application. This partnership is directly in line with our commitment to innovation and we are proud to support a new generation of cutting-edge digital asset and crypto companies."

"As one of the market's most trusted trading technology providers, it's vital that Talos partner with service providers of a similar pedigree," said Anton Katz, Co-Founder & CEO of Talos. "Formidium's deep familiarity working with crypto-specific reporting and fund administration coupled with its advanced technology results in an invaluable integration that further strengthens our all-in-one institutional platform to support the complete trade lifecycle."

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building intuitional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com .

About Formidium

Formidium is a vertically integrated global fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois that leverages its proprietary Seamless Software, an award-winning, full-scale, and cloud-based fund administration application integrating portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting to provide best-in-class and cost-efficient solutions to both the traditional and alternative investment fund management community. Seamless processes high-frequency trading volumes to deliver timely NAV for hedge funds, cryptocurrency funds, SPVs, mutual funds, quant funds, private equity funds, Venture Capital funds, impact funds, commodity pools and mortgage funds. Formidium's operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 1,200 staff across its eight global offices.

