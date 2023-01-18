Students to Converge on Capitol Celebrating "Missouri School Choice Week" at Jan. 25 Rally

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More Missouri parents are actively choosing K–12 schools for their children than at any other time in history. And next week in Jefferson City, students, parents, and educators will share their inspirational school choice stories at a high-energy rally and student showcase at the Missouri Capitol.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rotunda of the Missouri Capitol (201 West Capitol Avenue in Jefferson City). More than 300 participants are expected to attend.

Hosted by Children's Education Alliance of Missouri, the event will include remarks and performances by students. Senator Andrew Koenig, Senate Majority Leader Cindy O'Laughlin, and Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, along with Representatives Phil Chrisofanelli and Josh Hurlbert are scheduled to speak. The celebration is open to the press and the public.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Show Me State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"There are few things more inspiring than listening to engaged, enthusiastic students describe how much they love their schools and enjoy learning, and there are few things more effective at spreading the word about school choice than events like these," said Peter Franzen, associate executive director of Children's Education Alliance of Missouri. "We want all Missouri families to know that they have a growing variety of choices for their children's education, and we are confident that this event will help deliver that message in a positive, uplifting, and informative way."

The Children's Education Alliance of Missouri is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on helping families choose the education they determine is best for their children. Participating schools include Clinton Christian Academy (Clinton), St. Peter Catholic School (Jefferson City), Northland Christian School (Kansas City), Christian Fellowship School (Columbia), Northeast Christian High School (Kirksville), Blue Ridge Christian School (Blue Ridge), Mount Tabor School of the Liberal Arts (Kansas City), Brilliant Minds Private School & S.T.E.A.M (Florissant), Central Christian School (St. Louis), Harvest Christian School (Kansas City), Summit Christian Academy (Lee's Summit), Cair Paravel Latin School (Tokepka, KS), St. Joseph Christian School (St. Joseph), Outreach Christian School (Kansas City).

The Jan. 25 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 376 public and private schools in Missouri will host independent events and activities during NSCW. These schools enroll an estimated 101,979 students across all grade levels. To help raise awareness of the education options available for Missouri families, Gov. Mike Parson recently issued a ceremonial proclamation recognizing January 22-28, 2023, as "Missouri School Choice Week."

For more information, visit ceamteam.org or schoolchoiceweek.com .

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week