The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Cassandra Summit 2023

The world's largest gathering of Apache Cassandra® community members features 60 sessions showcasing how organizations everywhere are bridging Cassandra to the future.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule for Cassandra Summit , a 2-day conference focused on Apache Cassandra®, the massively scalable open source NoSQL distributed database. The event is taking place March 13-14 in San Jose, CA and virtually. The schedule can be viewed here .

Cassandra Summit is where the industry connects to share best practices and use cases, celebrate makers and users, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in Apache Cassandra and the ecosystem driving today's open source data infrastructure. The event will feature a robust program of 60 sessions, covering a wide range of topics including developing applications with Cassandra, cloud-native deployments and strategies, what's coming for future Cassandra versions, and much more.

2023 Conference Session Highlights Include:



Keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of US$499 through January 28. Registration to attend virtually is $40. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Event Sponsors

Cassandra Summit 2023 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsor: DataStax, Platinum Sponsor: Azul, Gold Sponsor: AxonOps, and Silver Sponsors: Lightbits and Portworx. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us .

