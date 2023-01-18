KINGSWAY PUBLISHES UPDATED INVESTOR PRESENTATION TO COMPANY WEBSITE

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced a new investor presentation has been published to the Company's website. The presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's business, industry, financials and other relevant information, can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://bit.ly/3iNeEgz

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com) and Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com).

The Company serves the asset management industry through its operating subsidiary Argo (argo-partners.com).

For Further Information:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

OR

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

312-766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

