Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2023 Overnight Walk on June 3 in D.C.!

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the nation's largest suicide prevention organization, is thrilled to announce that its flagship fundraising event, the 28th Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk will take place on June 3, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Suicide is a leading cause of death, but it is preventable. The Overnight is the largest annual fundraising event held by AFSP and a powerful opportunity for suicide prevention advocates to raise both funds and awareness to change the conversation about mental health and suicide, save lives, connect with a community that understands and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Walkers come together from across the country for The Overnight and there is also an option to participate virtually. Each Walker raises a minimum of $1,000 to participate, and students and military families raise $700.

Proceeds fund the creation of evidence-informed programs, advocacy efforts and ground-breaking research. AFSP is the largest private funder of suicide prevention in the country. Last year's event raised 3 million dollars and brought over 1,500 people together with the shared goal to #StopSuicide.

We can't wait for you to join us in D.C. in 2023.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube.

