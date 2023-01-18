BBTV Appoints KB Brinkley as Chief Financial Officer and Catherine Warren as Board Director

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators and influencers become more successful, today announces the appointment of Khamphiou ("KB") Brinkley as Chief Financial Officer. Ben Groot will remain as a key member of the finance team with a focus on financial planning and analysis and special projects. BBTV also announces the appointment of Catherine Warren as an independent director, replacing Ryan Holmes who has stepped down from his position in order to pursue other interests.

Ben Groot, who will maintain a key and sustained role with the Company's finance team commented: "I have been and continue to be a strong believer in BBTV's vision and model for over nine years, and look forward to continuing to be one of the company's biggest supporters throughout this transition. As I continue to work closely with BBTV's outstanding management team, I am confident that KB will bring valuable insight and experience as the company expands its leadership in the creator economy."

KB Brinkley is a seasoned finance transformation executive with over 23 years in finance across numerous different industries; with experience in technology, media/entertainment, online advertising, and consumer business while serving both public and privately held companies. KB joins the company as BBTV's Chief Financial Officer and will be leading all financial functions including strategic and financial planning, accounting, treasury, tax, internal audit, and investor relations. KB was most recently an Associate Partner at EY as a Finance Transformation and EPM Solution Leader from January 2021 to January 2023. Prior to BBTV, KB has held various senior finance executive positions at Electronic Arts, Blackhawk Network, and Multiview Inc. KB is an alumna from the Harvard Business School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

"BBTV has been a staple in the creator economy for the better part of two decades, and I'm honored to join the company as CFO to build further on the foundations that Ben has established in this capacity alongside Shahrzad and the management team," comments KB Brinkley, CFO, BBTV. "I am looking forward to working with the wider team at BBTV as the company continues its focus on optimal capital allocation and profitable growth."

Expressed in the Company's third quarter earnings call and press release, BBTV's management team is focused on growing higher margin Plus Solutions revenue streams. The Company's largest Plus Solution, Content Management, grew by 24% in the third quarter, and Plus Solutions combined grew by 40% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

"Ben has been and continues to be a highly valued member of the BBTV team, and we're pleased to have his ongoing support as KB transitions into her new role as BBTV's CFO," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "The board is unanimously confident that KB will contribute significantly to BBTV's execution by adding her own perspective, strategic input and operational excellence."

The Company is pleased to announce that Catherine Warren has joined BBTV's Board of Directors. Catherine's experience in digital media, tech and financing will benefit the Company and complement the experience of BBTV's Management Team and Board of Directors.

Catherine Warren is a digital innovation and economic development executive with experience advancing companies, governments, and investors through community-building and global growth strategies. Catherine's leadership has resulted in $3B in high-impact investment to Canada since 2018. Catherine serves as the inaugural CEO for the municipal innovation authority Edmonton Unlimited. Previously, she served as the CEO of Vancouver Economic Commission, as well as as the CEO of Canada's innovation district, The Centre for Digital Media.

Effective today, Ryan Holmes has stepped down from the Board to pursue other interests. The Company, Board of Directors, and management team thank Mr. Holmes for his faithful service and his contributions to BBTV, and wish him well in all of his future endeavors.

