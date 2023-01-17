Vehicle Service Group Launches the AllOnWall Series, a New Wheel Aligner Concept

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Service Group (VSG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and one of the world's leading automotive equipment companies, announced the launch of the AllOnWall Series, a new wheel aligner concept under the Rotary and Ravaglioli brands in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region.

As part of its AllOnWall Series, VSG has launched two new wheel aligners, the ROT3D2.0WALL by Rotary and the RAV3D2.0WALL by Ravaglioli.

"The ROT3D2.0WALL and RAV3D2.0WALL wheel aligners reflect a style revolution for VSG, meeting both the functional requirements of the market and the styling tastes of end users," said Massimo Mambrilla, VSG Electronic Competence Center Director. "VSG is also the first in the market to place wheel alignment operations in the palm of a hand by using mobile tablets."

Instead of a cabinet design, the aligner is on a panel, on which everything necessary for wheel alignment operations can be placed. This solution offers freedom and flexibility of movement without having to burden the workshop with bulky objects such as a data transfer tower or a PC.

The wall-mounted console lines are modern, sophisticated and highly practical, with styling details that include rubber matted 3D measuring head housing and a backlit logo with warm white LED bar.

All alignment activities are controlled via a multi-touch 10" tablet, which can be easily carried around the work bay and placed locally at the lift during adjustment using built-in magnets. When operations are completed, it can be stored and recharged directly on the panel.

The aligner boasts VSG well-tested measuring head technology with HD cameras and Real 3D target that is fully wireless with Bluetooth transmission. The 3D measuring heads instantly read all vehicle angles with maximum precision, considerably reducing operation time.

About Rotary:

As part of the Vehicle Service Group (VSG), one of the world's leading automotive equipment companies, Rotary has been providing car lifting solutions with innovative features since 1925. Rotary has then extended its portfolio with products for the areas of truck lifting, tire service and diagnostics, to be able to cover the entire range of workshop needs. Located in Bräunlingen (Germany), it's one of the leading brands in the VSG EMEA division. For more information, visit www.rotarylift.eu.

About Ravaglioli:

Founded in 1958 in Sasso Marconi (BO) with the aim of designing and marketing vehicle lifting equipment, Ravaglioli has expanded its offering over the years to become Europe's leading builder of vehicle lifts and one of the main companies in the production of equipment for tire shops and diagnostics (vehicle control and wheel alignment). Member of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) since 2016, it is one of the leading brands in the VSG EMEA division. In addition to its historical headquarters in the hills of Bologna, it has three additional production units in Ferrara, Rolo (Reggio Emilia) and Turin, and three subsidiaries in France, Germany and the UK. Additional information is available at www.ravaglioli.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

Part of Dover Corporation's Engineered Systems segment, VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 8 major vehicle lifting, wheel service and collision repair brands: Rotary, Ravaglioli, Space, Chief, Forward, Direct-Lift, Revolution and Hanmecson. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. Additional information is available at www.vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

