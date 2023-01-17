New trucks, EVs, equipment and more launching at Work Truck Week 2023 in Indianapolis

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New electric and internal combustion commercial vehicles are among the dozens of products slated to debut during Work Truck Week® 2023. As North America's largest work truck event, Work Truck Week has long been the launching pad for new commercial vehicles, bodies, equipment and technology — and 2023 is shaping up to be no different.

Work Truck Week is March 7–10, 2023, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Green Truck Summit is March 7. Educational sessions run March 7–9. The Work Truck Show exhibit hall is open March 8–10, with Ride & Drive available March 8–9. Register at worktruckweek.com.

New products on tap for the event include EV and internal combustion chassis, truck bodies, accessories, auxiliary power solutions, electric PTOs, software, and snow and ice control equipment. To date, 26 companies have scheduled press conferences during Work Truck Week, including Bollinger Motors, Ford Pro, Hino Trucks, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Lion Electric, Mack Trucks, Ram Commercial and Workhorse.

Exhibitors are showcasing some new products ahead of Work Truck Week through the Product Gallery at wtw23.mapyourshow.com. Register and create a WTW23 Planner to add exhibitors, products and educational sessions to a personalized calendar.

An hour before the main exhibit hall opens March 8–9, see what's new from 25 first-time exhibitors in New Exhibitor Pavilion. It's located across from the Hall I Work Truck Show exhibit hall entrance.

Work Truck Week offers opportunities to look into the future of commercial vehicles. Green Truck Summit attendees can hear about upcoming emissions regulations, EV and ZEV advancements, future diesel engine technologies and government infrastructure initiatives. Learn what's coming from leading commercial vehicle manufacturers during 17 exclusive OEM and EV manufacturer update sessions offered as part of the educational conference. During these sessions, company representatives share technical information on their latest chassis specifications and designs, review body and equipment installation options and provide insights into future commercial vehicle plans.

"The work truck industry is constantly innovating," says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. "I continue to be amazed at the amount of new and creative solutions on display each year."

Take a turn behind the wheel of some of the latest electric, alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and check out cutting-edge vehicle technology at Ride & Drive on March 8–9. Participating companies include Allison Transmission, ASA/Voyager Camera Systems, Blue Arc | A Shyft Group Brand, BrightDrop, Freightliner Custom Chassis, GreenPower Motor Company, International Truck, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Kenworth Truck Company, Lightning eMotors, SEA Electric, VIA Motors Inc., Workhorse and ZEVX. Admission to Ride & Drive is open on a first-come, first-served basis to all Work Truck Week attendees with no additional registration required.

Learn more and register at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 800-441-6832) for more information. Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw23, #worktrucks23, #greentrucks 23 and #worktruckweek.

Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, a 501(c)(6) organization representing more than 2,000 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories.

