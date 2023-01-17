The New America Alliance Announces Anyori "AJ" Hernandez as New President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New America Alliance (NAA) today announced the appointment of Anyori Hernandez as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, beginning in late February 2023. Mr. Hernandez will be replacing Solange Fernández Brooks, who served as CEO of the NAA for the past three years. Mr. Hernandez will leave his position as Director of the Emerging Manager Program of the New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF).

Anyori Hernandez has nearly 15 years of public service experience with NYSCRF, one of the largest pension plans in the United States, with over $270 billion in assets under management. With a focus on alternative asset management, Mr. Hernandez has a demonstrated history as a top asset allocator providing a growth pathway for emerging and minority-and women-owned (MWBE) diverse asset managers. He has a history of providing essential seed, anchor, and acceleration capital, with an emphasis on funding managers where diverse individuals are in key leadership and/or principal positions. He has successfully championed the inclusion of MWBE diverse asset managers within NYSCRF's broader core portfolio.

As of the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, Mr. Hernandez has committed approximately $9.5 billion to over 130 emerging and MWBE diverse asset managers across a wide variety of asset classes (private equity, public equities, fixed income, real estate, credit, opportunistic, hedge funds, and real assets) and investment structures (fund of-one, side-cars, separately managed accounts, strategic partnership accounts, and co-investments). Of the $9.5 billion in AUM, $7 billion was directly invested in MWBE diverse asset managers.

The Honorable Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller, shared, "We are going to miss AJ's talents and contributions to NYSCRF, but we are excited that the NAA is gaining a passionate leader, committed to fostering emerging managers in line with its mission to advance Hispanic and Latino access to capital. AJ helped build our EM program and drove the state pension fund's growth in allocations to MWBE managers. He gave asset managers the opportunity to elevate themselves and positioned the pension fund as a leader among our peers. I know he will help lead the NAA to its next chapter of success."

Prior to his current role at NYSCRF, Mr. Hernandez was a Principal and Co-Founder of Yorkstone Advisors providing alternative financing solutions to small business enterprises. Prior to that, he served as Director for Barclay's Wealth and Investment Management, a $36.7 billion business providing exclusive service to sophisticated investment clients.

Mr. Hernandez shared the following in connection with his appointment as CEO, "I am excited and honored to lead the NAA and advance its mission to increase diversity and inclusion in the investment management industry. I want to thank Solange for all of her wonderful contributions to the organization over the past three years that have helped ensure the NAA's position as the country's leading Hispanic and Latino organization dedicated to closing the gap in asset allocation to Hispanic and Latino managers. The underrepresentation of our community in positions of leadership across the industry is significant and it is my lifelong commitment to increase diverse managers' representation and to demonstrate that capital can be a catalyst for change in underserved communities."

The NAA's Board Chair Leon Brujis shared, "The NAA was organized over 20 years ago on the principle that American Hispanic and Latino business leaders have a special responsibility to lead the process of building the forms of economic, political, and human capital crucial to Hispanic and Latino progress. AJ will help continue that mission and is perfectly situated to help us achieve our goals to increase capital access for women and minority-owned firms and to accelerate diverse leadership in asset management, entrepreneurship, corporate America, and public service."

Mr. Brujis is a Partner at Palladium Equity Partners, LLC ("Palladium"), a Certified B-Corp and the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm with $3 billion in assets under management. He joined Palladium in 2007. For over 20 years, the NAA and Palladium have worked together towards a common goal of generating returns for all stakeholders and advancing the economic development of the American Hispanic and Latino community while accelerating diverse leadership in financial services. Mr. Brujis was recently appointed as Chairman of the NAA Board and will continue that two decade-plus shared vision.

Mrs. Brooks, the NAA's outgoing CEO, similarly shared, "AJ cares about advancing Hispanic and Latino representation, and I could not think of anyone better to lead the NAA. I look forward to my continued involvement with the NAA and to supporting him in making new roads for the NAA's success."

About New York State Common Retirement Fund

The New York State Common Retirement Fund is one of the largest public pension plans in the United States, providing retirement security for over one million New York State and Local Retirement System members, retirees, and beneficiaries. NYSCRF is administered by the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

NYSCRF's mission, values, and investment philosophy have earned it the distinction of being one of the best-managed and best-funded plans in the nation. Since its establishment in 1921, NYSCRF's prudent investment management, solid returns, and constitutionally protected benefits have provided retirement security for generations of hard-working New Yorkers.

About New America Alliance, Inc.

Founded in 1999, the New America Alliance is comprised of a 501(c)6 and a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to advancing the economic development of the American Hispanic and Latino community, particularly in the Asset Management Sector. The NAA membership comprises over 100 prominent American Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurs and business leaders committed to giving back to the community.

The NAA's leadership and members leverage their influence to increase capital access for women and minority-owned firms and to accelerate diverse leadership in entrepreneurship, corporate America, and public service.

