Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended November 30, 2022.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $12.58 million compared to sales of $12.92 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Net loss for the current quarter was ($73,760), or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of ($391,141), or ($0.11) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"We are working through the challenges stemming from the global supply issues that occurred in calendar 2022 as reflected in our improved gross margins during the quarter" said CEO Chad Summers. "Although our current inventory position is higher than usual, it has us well positioned to meet our customer's needs in the second and into the third quarter while avoiding any potential shipping delays during Chinese New Year and any unexpected disruptions from rising COVID rates within China."

The Company has also entered into two important new sales agreements. In fencing, we have signed a consignment sales agreement with a major retailer for stores in several states that positions Jewett-Cameron as their primary supplier. This arrangement reduces our storage costs while improving our ability to meet market demand. We have also inked a new distribution agreement with SECOS Group of Australia to be the exclusive distributor of their MyEcoWorld® sustainable bag products in the US and Canada. SECOS is the supplier of our existing Lucky Dog Poop Bags, and this new agreement expands our line of sustainable products, including bin liners and other pet products and provide consumers with more environmentally friendly alternatives to hydrocarbon derived plastics. These agreements are examples of our continuing efforts to expand our product offerings that complement our traditional strengths.

As of November 30, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.7 million, and there was $7.6 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable and the unused portion of the line of credit, the Company believes it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



November 30, 2022

August 31, 2022







ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,742,482

$ 484,463 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2022 - $0)

5,237,397



7,191,646 Inventory, net of allowance of $456,021 (August 31, 2022 - $800,000)

22,002,459



20,632,313 Prepaid expenses

624,114



1,112,575 Prepaid income taxes

208,551



208,963











Total current assets

29,815,003



29,629,960











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,753,375



4,828,420











Intangible assets, net

33,090



33,358











Deferred tax assets

45,000



24,998











Total assets $ 34,646,468

$ 34,516,736











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 1,381,077

$ 1,566,047 Bank indebtedness

7,600,000



7,000,000 Accrued liabilities

1,621,198



1,856,039











Total current liabilities

10,602,275



10,422,086











Total liabilities

10,602,275



10,422,086











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2022 –3,495,342)

825,468



824,629 Additional paid-in capital

765,055



742,591 Retained earnings

22,453,670



22,527,430











Total stockholders' equity

24,044,193



24,094,650











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 34,646,468

$ 34,516,736

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30, 2022

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021











SALES $ 12,577,500

$ 12,917,724











COST OF SALES

9,717,800



10,452,861











GROSS PROFIT

2,859,700



2,464,863











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses

826,807



988,288 Depreciation and amortization

111,536



69,638 Wages and employee benefits

1,928,155



1,874,118















2,866,498



2,932,044











Loss from operations

(6,798)



(467,181)











OTHER ITEMS









Other income

-



3,000 Interest expense

(86,552)



(20,276)











Total other items

(86,552)



(17,276)











Loss before income taxes

(93,350)



(484,457)











Income tax recovery

19,590



93,316











Net loss $ (73,760)

$ (391,141)











Basic loss per common share $ (0.02)

$ (0.11)











Diluted loss per common share $ (0.02)

$ (0.11)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,496,202



3,491,103 Diluted

3,496,202



3,491,103

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30, 2022

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net loss $ (73,760)

$ (391,141) Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

111,536



69,638 Stock-based compensation expense

23,303



39,386 Deferred income taxes

(20,002)



8,889











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease in accounts receivable

1,954,249



1,279,516 (Increase) in inventory

(1,370,146)



(2,832,562) Decrease in prepaid expenses

488,461



38,479 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(419,811)



531,507 Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

412



(102,205)











Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities

694,242



(1,358,493)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(36,223)



(590,375)











Net cash used in investing activities

(36,223)



(590,375)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank indebtedness

600,000



2,000,000











Net cash provided by financing activities

600,000



2,000,000











Net increase in cash

1,258,019



51,132











Cash, beginning of period

484,463



1,184,313











Cash, end of period $ 1,742,482

$ 1,235,445

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

View original content:

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.