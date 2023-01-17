InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Alert Device for Weapon Holsters (DKC-340)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a police officer and I thought there should be an immediate way to indicate what type of weapon you are reaching for from your holster," said the inventor, "so I invented the SMART HOLSTER/ALERT BATTERY/AFTERMARKET BATTERY ADAPTER. My design helps prevent the user from grabbing the wrong weapon."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective alert device for weapon holsters. In doing so, it alerts the user if they are pulling a lethal or less-lethal weapon from the holster. As a result, it could assist the user when making a split-second decision and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement officials, owners of weapons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-340, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

