Baja Fresh Introduces Two New Seafood Dishes for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual Mexican food chain, is bringing a fresh take to the new year inspired by the Sea of Cortez. The new menu items will be available in Baja Fresh stores nationwide until April 10, 2023.

Guests can now get their seafood fill with two different Sea of Cortez-inspired dishes, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques:

Sea of Cortez Bowl has rice topped with black or pinto beans, roasted veggies, roasted tomatillo salsa, grilled shrimp, grilled wahoo, guajillo sauce, green and purple cabbage, guacamole, mango salsa, pickled onions and cilantro

Sea of Cortez Burrito has rice, black beans, roasted tomatillo salsa, grilled shrimp, grilled wahoo, guajillo sauce, green and purple cabbage, guacamole, mango salsa, pickled onions and cilantro

"The start of a new year always brings a high demand for lighter fare, and we wanted to cater to our guests' cravings by offering these seasonal dishes," said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. "We can't wait to continue sharing Baja Fresh's passion for incorporating fresh ingredients and authentic flavors, starting with these new seafood-centric menu items."

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 90 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information, visit www.BajaFresh.com.

