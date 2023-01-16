InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Baby Spoon (CLR-165)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I could not get my children to focus long enough to eat their food at mealtime," said an inventor from Delaware, Ohio. "I knew that I had to come up with a fun and engaging way to get them to eat, which inspired me to develop this playful spoon."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She developed the SILLY SPOON to feature that fun and engaging design. It draws the attention of the child, allowing them to focus on their meal with less distraction. This helps during meals when busy parents are trying to stay on schedule, yet still making sure their child is eating. Knowing that a child is eating a full meal provides added peace of mind to parents and caregivers.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 14-CLM-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp