Cilicon Introduces the First 510 Cartridge - EDGE Nano1 with Reoregin™ Ceramic Heating Technology that Offers an Unprecedentedly Natural Taste and Diverse Customization Options

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CILICON®, the world-leading innovative technology cannabis vaporizer company, has announced its first and latest 510 cartridge with Cilicon's latest Reoregin™ ceramic heating technology, leading the most natural and explosive vaping performance to individuals and a brand-new cannabis vaping product line for organizations. The customizable EDGE Nano1 is equipped with our exclusive ceramic heating system to achieve 100% flavor delivery, a discreet V-shaped™ oil chamber to save every drop of your precious cannabis oil, delicate Spacxifill™ technology to enhance the cartridge filling efficiency, and up to 3 customization areas are ready to be created. EDGE Nano1 is a compact 510 cartridge that is available in both 1 mL and 2 mL oil chambers, it offers more customization possibilities to show your brand image in the easiest way while leading an unbeatable vaping performance.

The Pioneer of 510 Cartridge with Cilicon Reoregin™ Ceramic Heating Technology – Revolutionary Power in a Compact Design

The most innovative Reoregin™ ceramic heating system comes to EDGE Nano1, discovering every scent molecule in the cannabis oil and delivering the most original fast, and explosive vaping experience. It features larger ceramic porosity throughout the ceramic to absorb sufficient cannabis oil in the shortest time—increasing porosity by almost 5%, and a 2.0x2.8 mm hollow cuboid in the middle of the ceramic which is fully inset with a larger mesh heating coil to maximize the actual heating area and reduce air blocking issue in the vaporizing channel—superior efficiency of heat utilization. Combining the feature of the larger porosity and the mesh heating coil, Cilicon® successfully adjusts the heating (or vaporizing) temperature on the ceramic to the perfect level – decreasing by 30%, which is incredibly beneficial for recovering the intense potency and natural flavor of the preserved cannabis oil.

Diversified Cost-Saving Customization Choices in A Compact Design

Logo carving, the decorative ring, and the mouthpiece are the easiest and the most straightforward way to extend the diversity of EDGE Nano1 and open up more possibilities to attract more customers with different using preferences and reinforce brand awareness. The compact device reaches up to 14mm diameter, and is available in two specifications: 1 mL -- Φ14.00mm*50.65mm and 2 mL -- Φ14.10mm*66.65mm, which leaves flexible space to customize. Carving logos on the central post and decorative ring, changing the color of your decorative ring around the bottom, and choosing your preferred mouthpiece shape and color are three typical characteristics to differentiate from other alike 510 cartridges in the cannabis vaping marketing, potentially enhancing the exclusivity of your own 510 cartridges. EDGE Nano1 is embedded V-shaped™ oil chamber at the bottom supported by the principle of gravity discreetly helps to use up every drop of the preserved cannabis concentrate without extra add-ons and Spacxifill™ oil filling technology to avoid unnecessary cannabis oil waste during processing, finally achieving the maximum cost-effective impact for all with minimum extra effort.

With Cilicon's ongoing mission of leading innovation in the cannabis industry, EDGE Nano1 is the pioneer of 510 cartridges by adopting Reoregin™ ceramic heating technology. Based on the exquisite design in both internal structure and product outlook, EDGE Nano1 could eventually deliver the most original flavor, beast-like clouds people have been chasing, as well as a more representative product design for your brand.

