SAMARITAN'S PURSE BRINGS HELP TO FAMILIES IN NEED AFTER DESTRUCTIVE TORNADOES STRIKE THE SOUTHEAST

BOONE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Samaritan's Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.

(PRNewsfoto/Samaritan’s Purse) (PRNewswire)

"On Thursday, communities across the Southeast faced deadly tornadoes that caused massive destruction," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "My heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones and those who are faced with having to pick up the pieces of their lives. Please join me in praying for these suffering families and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

Two Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment—from the international Christian relief organization's North Wilkesboro, N.C. ministry center, will provide relief in Alabama and Georgia.

In the coming days, teams of volunteers from across the country will deploy to serve families by tarping damaged roofs, clearing debris, and reminding them that God has not forgotten them during this difficult time. To stay up to date on the response or get involved, go to SamaritansPurse.org to learn more.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

