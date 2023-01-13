SUNL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Sunlight Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2023

Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:45 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SUNL).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sunlight-financial-holdings-inc-f-k-a-spartan-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=35573&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Sunlight between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 14, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5)  as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW 
1140 Avenue of the Americas 
9th Floor 
New York, New York 10036 
T: (212) 867-4490 
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunl-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-sunlight-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-14-2023-301720927.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.