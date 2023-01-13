School Discovery Day at The DoSeum to Feature Scavenger Hunt, More than Two Dozen Schools

School Choice Week celebration to shine a light on San Antonio learning options

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio school options range from microschools to classical schools to science schools, and everything in between. To support families in exploring their choices and navigating applications, San Antonio Charter Moms is hosting a day of music, fun, and learning at The DoSeum this National School Choice Week.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in The DoSeum's theater space and features music from The AM Project, representatives from more than two dozen schools, and information about school applications. By visiting different school booths at the event, families can fill up their scavenger hunt sheet and earn tickets toward a gift card raffle.

The School Discovery Day at The DoSeum on Saturday, Jan. 21 is the largest in a series of six Discovery Days that San Antonio Charter Moms is hosting this school year to connect families with local schools. Five hundred community members are expected to attend.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In addition to the San Antonio School Discovery Day, Texans are celebrating with large school fairs in Fort Worth and Houston.

"Trying to wade through the wide array of charter and choice schools available in San Antonio can be an overwhelming process," said Inga Cotton, founder and executive director of San Antonio Charter Moms.

"Our School Discovery Day series is designed to give families a leg up by offering them the chance to meet with multiple school representatives in one convenient location so they can ask questions, get on interest lists and learn about application processes and deadlines," said Cotton. "We are thrilled to host our flagship event at The DoSeum, it is loved and respected by San Antonio families as a source of joyful learning and family fun."

San Antonio Charter Moms is a nonprofit that helps families find schools that are the right fit for their children and become advocates for quality education.

Schools participating at the School Discovery Day include Anne Frank Inspire Academy, BASIS Charter Schools, Brooks Academies of Texas, CAST Schools, Compass Rose Public Schools, Edgewood ISD Schools of Innovation, Essence Prep, The Gathering Place, Great Hearts Texas, Harmony Public Schools, IDEA Public Schools, Jubilee Academies, KIPP Texas-San Antonio, Legacy Traditional Schools-Texas, New Frontiers Public Schools, Pre-K 4 SA, Prelude Prep, Promesa Academy, Royal Public Schools, SA Prep, SAISD Choice Schools, School of Science and Technology, and Southwest Prep.

The DoSeum is located at 2800 Broadway in San Antonio. Families should head to the museum's theater space for the free event. Families who wish to explore The DoSeum's full 68,000 square feet of galleries can find ticket prices and more information at thedoseum.org/plan-your-visit.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

