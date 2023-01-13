It's "Fry-Day" the 13th (But Don't Be "Fry"-tened)

This is it … don't get scared now.

Checkers & Rally's has the answers to make this day the adventure of a fright-time.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value in partnership with Heinz® Brand, is reminding you that today is Friday the 13th – or better known as "Fry-Day" the 13th – but that doesn't mean it has to be a scare-tacularly dreaded day. Don't get caught up in superstitions, turn your "Fry-Day" to a "Fry-YAY" and find ways to lift your spirits like visiting a neighborhood Checkers & Rally's for an order of the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* paired with Heinz Brand®, America's Favorite Ketchup®. We partnered with Fry-day essential Heinz ketchup to bring this experience to life. Secretly seasoned, famously good and made just for you fries will take your mind off all the bad that could happen and leave you with only the good and positive.

In fact, the company is already helping two lucky paraskevidekatriaphobics get over their fear of "Fry-Day" the 13th by sending them to a pop-up fry bunker called The Frunker that has been transformed into a Checkers and Heinz themed getaway. Sweepstakes winner Mike and his son from Newark, NJ will spend tonight enjoying a seasoned spready prepared by Corporate Chef Andrew Ruga that includes a six-course fry-inspired dinner of Fry-Seasoned Monsterella Stix, Mini Fry Burger Sliders, Shrimp Cocktail, Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender Caesar Salad, Duo of Meats & Frites and Fully Loaded Brookie. The Frunker will also have burger-themed movies and more – alongside a carefully curated a music playlist rightfully titled 'The Frunker: Fry Bunker'.

Don't have a Frunker in your neck of the woods or ready to turn that freaky Friday around? Not to worry – Checkers & Rally's has you covered with a list of 13 delicious ways to get through "Fry-Day" the 13th:

Carrying a potato in your pocket helps cure a toothache. Some people used to carry a potato to ease aches and pains by rubbing the water, potatoes were boiled in, on the affected area. Tying a sock filled with a baked potato around your neck to ease the pain. The tradition of eating black eyed peas on New Year's Day assures good luck. Many newlywed couples hand out tiny bundles of cooked rice for well-wishers to toss in their direction as they leave to symbolize good health and prosperity. Some consider it bad luck to spill salt. You can reserve your impending misfortune by throwing a handful of salt over your left shoulder. Some Chinese cultures believe long noodles symbolizes a long life, so cutting the noodles before serving symbolizes cutting life short. The belief that garlic wards off vampires, evil spirits and unwanted first-date kisses has been passed from generation from generation. In France , you should never put milk in your tea before the sugar; otherwise, you may never get married. People believe blowing out candles on a birthday cake will make a wish come true. Bubbles on the top of your coffee could mean that you're going to find sudden riches. In the 16th century, potatoes were unfamiliar and grew underground. Oddly, the belief arose that these vegetables were evil. These silly superstitions brought to you by Checkers & Rally's Frunker – a fun, French fry-themed bunker to protect you from all the things that may spook you on the 13th.

"At Checkers & Rally's, we really enjoy owning fun, irreverent moments in time where we can use our creativity to not only offer loads of our craveable fries, but to come up with something memorable and unique for our guests," stated Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "We hope The Frunker is a reminder to face your fears and be brave in 2023, while also taking time to relax, disconnect and enjoy time with friends and family. We encourage everyone to create their own Frunker from the comfort of your home and remember to relish in it with Checkers & Rally's famous fries in hand."

For more information, hours of operation or to find a Checkers or Rally's location, please visit Checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

