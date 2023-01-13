Community Fair to Celebrate School Choice with Food Trucks, Face Painting

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As School Choice Week kicks off nationwide, Orlando families will connect with local schools and afterschool programs — and enjoy food, music, and free school supplies — at a community fair celebrating school choice on Saturday, Jan. 21.

NSCW 2023

From private schools to afterschool programs, more than 20 schools and community vendors will showcase their offerings at the event, which takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastland Baptist Church. Attendees can jumpstart their search for next school year, or simply show their school spirit and enjoy an afternoon of family fun. The fair will feature food trucks, face painting, and a school supply giveaway, where families can receive pens, notebooks, and other supplies for their students.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Additional flagship events in Florida include a student showcase in Miami and a library celebration of learning in Homestead.

The Eastland Baptist Church is located at 9000 Lake Underhill Rd., Orlando, FL 32825

This event is hosted by Americans for Prosperity Foundation - Florida, which is dedicated to the belief that every person has a unique set of gifts and the ability to contribute to society in their own way.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

