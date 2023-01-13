CMS Energy Announces Partial Return of Capital Tax Treatment on Common Stock Dividends

Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today the calculation of the tax status of its 2022 common stock dividends.

CMS Energy Logo
CMS Energy Logo(PRNewswire)

The following is an allocation of the 2022 common stock (CUSIP #125896100) dividends for United States federal income tax purposes:

Record Date

Paid Date

Dividend per
share

Ordinary
Dividend

Qualified
Dividend

Total Capital
Gain
Dividend

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
Dividend

Non Dividend
Distribution

Return of
Capital
Percentage










February 11, 2022

February 28, 2022

0.4600

0.4324

0.0000

0.000

0.000

0.0276

6 %

May 6, 2022

May 31, 2022

0.4600

0.1886

0.0000

0.000

0.000

0.2714

59 %

August 5, 2022

August 31, 2022

0.4600

0.1886

0.0000

0.000

0.000

0.2714

59 %

November 4, 2022

November 30, 2022

0.4600

0.1886

0.0000

0.000

0.000

0.2714

59 %

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment related to CMS common stock dividends.

Additional dividend information can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of CMS Energy's website, www.cmsenergy.com.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energy-announces-partial-return-of-capital-tax-treatment-on-common-stock-dividends-301721590.html

SOURCE CMS Energy

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.