TRG Announces Acquisition of Real World Communications

Global MSP continues aggressive growth plans with the addition of Canadian wireless solutions provider

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments has acquired Ontario-based Real World Communications Inc. (RWC), a successful provider of mobility devices and wireless and network solutions.

TRG (PRNewswire)

The news comes just weeks after the Company announced a major expansion of its Canadian operations , including a move to a larger facility in Toronto's Scarborough district and the launch of an in-house key encryption facility.

"We are constantly searching the market for like-minded partners to support our expansion efforts across Canada and Europe," said TRG President Sean Kennedy. "The RWC team offers critical expertise in many of our core service areas including healthcare, transportation and logistics and manufacturing."

"We are very excited to be joining the TRG family," added RWC President Paul Brannigan. "Our team brings significant industry expertise to the table, while TRGs expansive service offerings will allow us to add major value for our current customers."

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides a comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services – offering a one-stop-shop solution agnostic across vendor, lifecycle stage and service.

The company has more than 10 million devices under management, with more than 5,000 customers . In March 2022, TRG was once again recognized as one of North America's leading MSPs, appearing on CRNs "Elite 150" list for the second consecutive year.

To learn more, visit https://www.trgsolutions.com/ .

About TRG

TRG is a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments. With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, we provide the most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services – from warehouse to boardroom and deployment to retirement. Our mission is to Make Technology Simple, helping customers accelerate projects, drive application success and maximize ROI. We're relentless in our drive to find innovative, effective ways to enhance customer operations and challenge conventional thinking along the way. Learn more about why The Difference is Us at www.trgsolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRG