Natural Grocers® Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2023 with In-store Fundraiser to Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

The Company will donate 1% of all purchases on January 16, 2023, to the College Graduation Assistance Program Fund

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce its upcoming in-store fundraising campaign in support of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (JJOA) on January 16, 2023. The company is on a mission to raise $60,000 or more to JJOA's College Graduation Assistance Program (GAP) Fund by donating a portion of their sales at their stores nationwide.

1% of Natural Grocers sales will help students achieve their dreams.

The GAP Fund is used to provide scholarship endowments to directly satisfy tuition debt of students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Natural Grocers pledges to donate 1% of sales from its 165 stores, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help students attending HBCUs achieve their goals.[i]

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers states, "We're pleased to continue our partnership with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. in 2023. Through this partnership, we became aware of the GAP Fund and its life-changing contributions. Every year, a notable number of seniors attending HBCUs are ineligible to graduate due only to small, unpaid bills. We humbly support JJOA's fundraising initiative towards the GAP Fund and hope this donation can provide a direct lifeline for HBCU students to lessen the impact of tuition debt."

SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES TOGETHER

The partnership between the two entities was born of a shared value system of commitment to the communities and families they serve through education and empowerment.

Natural Grocers has a longstanding history of giving back to its communities since it was established in 1955. With 165 stores in 21 states, Natural Grocers' commitment is manifested by supporting the health and wellbeing of its communities with free Nutrition Education and high-quality affordable health and wellness choices that are accessible to all.

Founded in 1938, JJOA is proudly engaged with 262 chapters, representing more than 50,000 family members making a difference in communities nationwide. The organization is dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty.

In addition to the national fundraising campaign on January 16, 2023, the partnership extends to a year-round give-back program with 13 JJOA regional chapters based in Colorado, Texas, Oregon, and Arkansas. Every JJOA member in these markets has received a Natural Grocers + Jack and Jill of America Partnership card, which when presented at a Natural Grocers checkout automatically triggers an uncapped 5% of sales give-back to the organization. 2.5% goes back to their chapter and 2.5% goes to the JJOA HBCU GAP Fund. Members also receive additional cards to share with friends and family.

Visit the Natural Grocers' Store Directory to find the nearest participating store. Additional details on the partnership can be found here.

Click here to learn more about the Jack and Jill Foundation of America, Inc. and the College GAP Fund.

TEXT "CloseTheGAP" to 44321 to directly support the College GAP Fund and educate students from HBCUs.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company will have 165 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Excludes gift cards.

