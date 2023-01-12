Labforward Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Eliminate Data Silos and Error-Prone Data Transfers

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that Labforward , a leader in optimizing laboratory workflows, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to enable scientists to maximize the value of their data utilizing the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™.

"Labforward's suite of tools for scientific workflows and sample management enable a new era of innovation and collaboration for laboratories across the pharmaceutical value chain," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "With Tetra Data underpinning Labforward's ELN and LES offerings, our joint customers will be able to accelerate time to value for their scientific and operational outcomes."

Labforward empowers laboratory teams in their quest to make groundbreaking discoveries. Labforward's products include the user-friendly electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) Labfolder, laboratory execution system (LES) Laboperator, and laboratory inventory management system Labregister. With these tools, scientists can easily share templates, transfer protocols and SOPs, and select specific projects for collaboration. They also provide the ability to track laboratory devices, monitor data in real time, and combine experiments all in one dashboard. Actions are tracked, and time-stamped to ensure a complete audit trail with version history to meet GxP compliance standards.

The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud is an open platform designed to centralize scientific data and engineer it into Tetra Data - a universally adoptable data format. Tetra Data accelerates scientific workflows at scale, regardless of the complexity of the data. The Tetra Partner Network enables any vendor to replatform their scientific data such that it becomes liquid and actionable.

"Labforward is delighted to announce that we've joined the Tetra Partner Network," said Simon Bungers, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, Labforward. "We believe that an open network of leading life science vendors will help the biopharmaceutical industry accelerate ground-breaking discoveries."

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "As partners and customers continue to accelerate adoption of our open platform, the entire life sciences industry works in lockstep, eliminating data silos and delivering unrestricted scientific data innovation."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Labforward

Labforward supports laboratory teams on their quest for groundbreaking discoveries and delivering innovative high-quality products. With digital tools for laboratories, it increases productivity, efficiency and data integrity both in R&D as well as QC laboratories. The company's products include the user-friendly electronic laboratory notebook (ELN) Labfolder, the laboratory execution system (LES) Laboperator and the laboratory inventory management system Labregister.

Formed from Labfolder GmbH, founded in 2013, and Cubuslab GmbH, founded in 2015, the internationally operating company employs 88 people from 23 different countries at its location in Berlin. Labforward products have already gained more than 50,000 users across large R&D organizations, biotech SMEs, large pharma and chemistry corporates and academic labs in 21 countries worldwide. They are already trusted by customers such as Roche, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, BASF, Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, Nkarta Therapeutics, German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München.

