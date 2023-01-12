Hexaware Named Winner of 2022 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award for the Global Region and Universal Industry Categories

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has named Hexaware winner of the 2022 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award for the Global Region and Universal Industry category.

The award was presented to Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna ('Keech') by ISG CEO Michael P. Connors during a ceremony today at the ISG Executive Provider Summit at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Miami. Hexaware won these awards by consistently demonstrating the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year, as voted by enterprise customers.

The ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which is currently in its fifth year, is based on ISG's continuous CX research that requests enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business service providers on an ongoing basis, across six dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit, and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

ISG's CX data is also incorporated in its ISG Provider Lens™ research, which is used by ISG advisors and enterprise clients to evaluate service provider capabilities and support the provider selection process. ISG also releases quarterly insights into enterprise CX trends across industries, technologies, and regions in its new ISG CX Index reports.

Hexaware CEO, R Srikrishna ('Keech') said, "Our purpose is to create smiles through great people and technology. Winning these awards validates that we are living that purpose every day for our customers. I'm so proud of my Hexaware team for ensuring that we fulfil our purpose by providing truly excellent customer service."

ISG Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors said, "In the wake of pandemic disruptions, our research finds business continuity and flexibility are the most sought-after provider capability. Hexaware wins high marks for its ability to provide uninterrupted service, while helping customers adapt to current marketplace realities and continue their digital journeys with innovation solutions."

For more information on the ISG Star of Excellence™ Continuous CX research program, visit this webpage. Service providers can nominate their customers to be a part of the program at any time throughout the year.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

