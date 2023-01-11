USCF Announces Launch of the USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund (Ticker: ZSB)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF today announced it has launched the USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund (ZSB). ZSB seeks total return by investing primarily in metals derivative instruments and, to a lesser extent in the equity securities of companies that are economically tied to the metals that are necessary for "Electrification". ZSB is an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF).

USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund (ZSB) (PRNewswire)

"The energy transition is here and we believe that demand for certain metals should increase as the global economy undergoes a process known as "Electrification," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF. "During Electrification, energy derived from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power will gradually replace energy generated by fossil fuels. The infrastructure needed to produce and store that energy , such as in Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, will require substantial amounts of certain metals. As a result, Electrification may lead to rising prices for these metals over time."

The fund seeks to achieve a "net-zero" carbon footprint by purchasing carbon offset investments in an amount equal to the estimated aggregate carbon emissions of the fund's holdings.

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued nine more ETPs and ETFS across commodity and equity asset classes. USCF Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of USCF, serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. USCF and its affiliates currently manage approximately $4 billion in assets from their headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

USCF is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

John P. Love is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Commodity Fund Disclosures:

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-800-920-0259 or download the file from www.uscfinvestments.com.

ZSB is new and has no operating history.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. An investment in the fund involves risk, including loss of principle. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is unaffiliated with USCF Advisers. Funds distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

USCF - Invest in what's REAL (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USCF