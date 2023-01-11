RESIDES SETS NEW STANDARD WITH LAUNCH OF AGENT-CENTRIC MLS PORTAL DRIVEN BY INNOVATION & CRM INTEGRATION

The New REsides MLS Portal Delivers Robust Functionality Allowing Subscribers to Generate and Close More Business

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary new equity-ownership model for its members, announced today the launch of its new Integrated Agent-Centric MLS portal. The new REsides MLS portal, driven by powerful CRM integration, provides subscribers and their clients with a superior, robust, and data-rich experience that is at the forefront of today's residential real estate technology. The URL for the portal is www.resides.io.

With an integrated CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solution at the heart of the new REsides MLS portal, subscribers now have a powerful solution to manage their real estate business from lead-to-close. The benefits to REsides subscribers will include more leads, more customers, more repeat business – all from the REsides portal – and all driven off valuable listing data that spans across South Carolina and Georgia.

"Our goal was to break the mold and set a new standard of how agents and brokers should be serviced by their MLS," said Colette Stevenson, CEO at REsides. "Most of the brokerages are independent offices with a need for integrated tools. These brokerages have been asking for a CRM solution that is built on the MLS platform. Our new portal goes beyond what traditional MLSs provide their members. We're extremely excited to work with SaleCore to launch and deliver such a feature-rich solution for our clients," Stevenson added.

Highlights of the new REsides Agent-Centric portal include:

Mobile First Optimization: programmed to support the growing number of homebuyers who use a mobile device to search for homes.





CRM Integration: designed to help agents and brokers streamline their marketing and sales processes—and ultimately close deals faster—by allowing them to manage client communications, automate workflows, and track customer data.





Multi-Channel Marketing Support: powered to support digital marketing strategies with email, social marketing and the ability to upgrade to text (SMS) marketing to maximize today's top and most cost effective marketing channels.





Lead Generation: built to capture free leads directly from the listing data provided.





Agent & Office Websites: created to allow agents and brokers a full-integrated solution that is personalized, professional and dynamic to their business.

"We are excited to be working alongside Colette and her team to bring this innovative Agent platform to REsides members," said Heath Craig, CEO at SaleCore. "Our partnership with REsides is testament to the changing real estate landscape where modern solutions that prioritize data at the forefront are those that will lead us into the next era of residential real estate."

