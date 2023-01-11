NumberOne AI appoints Chris Hatter as Operating Partner

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NumberOne AI is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Hatter as Operating Partner. Chris brings a wealth of first hand operating experience in the technology and data industry and will be a valuable addition to NumberOne AI's mission to learn from the past to predict the future.

As an operating partner at NumberOne AI, Hatter will work closely with the incubator's portfolio companies to provide guidance and support on all aspects of their business, from strategy and operations to fundraising and growth. Hatter will also help identify and evaluate new investment opportunities, as well as contribute to the incubator's overall vision and direction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the NumberOne AI team," said Stuart McClure, CEO of NumberOne AI. "Chris brings a unique depth and breadth of experience in technology and security from one of the world's preeminent data companies. His technical acumen and operator experience will be instrumental in helping NumberOne AI launch innovative, new AI companies every year."

Hatter brings over a decade of experience in the data and technology fields, having previously worked at Nielsen, where he was Global CISO for 6 years and oversaw the company's Risk and Compliance, Security Operations, Business Resilience and Product Security functions. Previous to taking on Nielsen's Cyber defense, he held numerous international senior technology roles in infrastructure and product engineering.

"Bringing on Chris to an already stellar operations team at NumberOne AI is yet another example of the momentum they are building. Building a strong and diverse team with a varied set of experiences plays incredibly well in building the next generation of AI companies. It's going to be fun to watch the innovative and disruptive companies that they build." said Art Coviello, former CEO of RSA Security and

NumberOne AI investor.

Started in 2021, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, NumberOne AI is the first of its kind in Orange County to apply a broad, automated AI/ML platform to the challenge of starting and launching new company ventures. We believe predictive AI can unlock the key to solving countless global problems in a predictive and preventative way. Built by some of the brightest applied AI/ML minds, NumberOne AI is incubating the future with companies built from the ground up with predictive AI at its core, turning the incubator/foundry/accelerator model upside down.

NewsMediaContact:

BillLessard/PRwithBrainsforNumberOneAI/wlessard@prwithbrains.com

View original content:

SOURCE NumberOne AI