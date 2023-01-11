CME Group Achieves Record International Average Daily Volume of 6.3 Million Contracts in 2022, Up 15% from 2021

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved record international average daily volume (ADV) of 6.3 million contracts in 2022, up 15% from 2021. This record, reflecting all trading done outside the United States, was driven largely by growth in Equity Index and Foreign Exchange products, up 26% and 22% respectively.

"Market participants across the globe turned to CME Group benchmark futures and options contracts to manage their risk amid volatile market conditions in 2022," said Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities, Options & International Markets, CME Group. "As economic and geopolitical uncertainties continue into 2023, we remain committed in working to attract new clients outside of the U.S. to access our robust, regulated marketplace with round-the-clock liquidity."

In 2022, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit a record 4.3 million contracts, up 10% from 2021. This was driven by a strong performance in Foreign Exchange products in the region, up 20%, compared to the same period in 2021, as well as Interest Rate and Equity Index products, both up 17% year-on-year.

Asia Pacific full year ADV reached a record 1.7 million contracts in 2022, up 27% from 2021. This was driven by 48% growth in Equity Index products and 31% growth in Foreign Exchange products in the region.

Canada ADV grew to a record 155,000 contracts in 2022, up 21% from 2021. This was driven by a strong performance in Interest Rate and Equity Index products, up 31% and 30% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Latin America ADV grew to 158,000 contracts in 2022, up 30% from 2021. This was led by 70% growth in Energy products and 50% growth in Equity Index products in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 23.3 million contracts in 2022, up 19% over 2021. This was largely driven growth in Equity Index and Foreign Exchange products, up 39% and 24% respectively over 2021.

