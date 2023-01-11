Bain & Company again is the top-ranked consulting firm on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list

The firm has consistently ranked in the top four for each of the last 15 years

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company ranked as the top consulting firm on Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work, ranking #3 among large U.S. companies. It is currently the only company to earn a number one ranking on five separate occasions, and the firm has consistently ranked in the top four since Glassdoor founded the list in 2008. In addition, Bain & Company was ranked #1 among Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work in the UK.

"The recognition from Glassdoor continues to be an honor and truly a testament to all of our employees and their commitment to one another, their clients, and the work we do every day," said Kara Gruver, Bain & Company's chief talent officer. "Our people are the drivers of our success as a company and most importantly they create the unique, rewarding and inclusive culture that is Bain."

Employees praised Bain & Company in their reviews on Glassdoor, lauding the firm's dedication to creating and upholding an inclusive, supportive culture, high performing, and congenial teams, intellectually challenging and rewarding work, flexible career paths and overall culture of success.

Rewarding work and team structure are consistently acknowledged with employees saying that, "the people, the culture, the impact that we drive clients, the amount of personal growth that you will experience (professionally as well as personally) - people here are truly invested in each other's success." Another employee noted that, "Getting to work with many different industries and subject matter experts widens your perspective immensely. No one lets another Bainie fail, everyone is always there to help and support you."

A new employee praised the company and their fellow colleagues stating, "I'm new to Bain, but the people here make me feel like I've been here for years. People are incredibly welcoming, the culture is so, so positive and the benefits and salaries are insanely competitive. There is real investment in people, DEI, mental health and the resources to back all of this up."

Another review praised the Bain difference, "Bain is a fantastic company with stellar benefits and amazing culture. From the moment I joined, I could quickly tell there was something very different about Bain. Very welcoming and inclusive with love of opportunity for growth a development. A lot of companies say they care but Bain puts action behind the words."

The annual Glassdoor ranking is based on reviews from employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environment and key workplace attributes, such as compensation, culture and values, senior management, and work-life balance. The complete list is available at Best Places to Work in 2023.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 64 cities in 39 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

