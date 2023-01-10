Patriot Rail Completes Acquisition of Delta Southern Railroad

Company's Operations Expand to 32 Railroads Across the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail Company LLC, the nation's third-largest short line holding company, today completed the acquisition of Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad operating two line segments in Louisiana. The transaction closed following regulatory authorization.

Including Delta Southern in Patriot Rail's growing network will enable further competitive options for rail shippers in Louisiana and across the country

DSRR operates over 40 miles of track between the two lines and serves two port facilities – Lake Providence Port and Madison Parish Port – located on the Mississippi River. DSRR interchanges with Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroad. DSRR is well situated in a strong chemical and petrochemicals corridor, with a customer base comprising several large-scale chemical manufacturers as well as forest industry shippers. DSRR's lines are located on the Kansas City Southern "Meridian Speedway" and Louisiana Highway 20.

The acquisition of DSRR aligns with Patriot Rail's continuing growth emphasis to support rail customers across the U.S. The inclusion of DSRR in Patriot's portfolio will bring the company's operations to a total of 32 railroads, with a Patriot Rail presence across 23 U.S. states. DSRR will enhance Patriot's Louisiana footprint along with Patriot-owned Louisiana and North West Railroad (LNW), which is headquartered in Homer, Louisiana, and provides rail service from Gibsland, Louisiana, to McNeil, Arkansas.

"Including Delta Southern in Patriot Rail's growing network will enable further competitive options for rail shippers in Louisiana and across the country," said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail's chief executive officer. "This strategic acquisition builds on Patriot Rail's continuing expansion and exemplifies our growth focus on quality rail assets to meet customer needs. We look forward to serving and working with rail customers on the DSRR to enhance freight traffic."

Patriot Rail operates 32 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and rail-related services companies with a presence in 23 states. Service capabilities include railcar storage, contract switching, transloading, railcar cleaning, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access. Patriot Rail is also a direct partner in providing railcar repair and maintenance, railcar dismantling, and environmental services including centralized wastewater treatment. For more information, visit patriotrail.com.

