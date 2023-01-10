Match Group Launches Global Public Awareness Campaign To Warn Daters Of Romance Scams

Users on Tinder, Hinge, Match, Plenty of Fish and Meetic in more than 15 countries will begin seeing warnings and tips on how to protect themselves against online scams

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Match Group (MTCH), the parent company of Tinder, Match, Hinge and Plenty of Fish, is rolling out a global public awareness campaign to educate daters and consumers on how to date safer and help stay protected against the different forms of online fraud.

Starting today users across Tinder, Hinge, Match, Plenty of Fish, Meetic and OurTime will begin receiving messages alerting them to tips and common behaviors to watch out for to help identify potential scams. These tips were created with the help of law enforcement and financial exploitation experts. They will start to be displayed to users around the world throughout the month of January via an in-app message in the Tinder and Meetic's apps, and notifications to users on Match, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, and OurTime.

As these scams have grown in popularity and sophistication over the last few years, brands across Match Group have taken steps to help prevent and warn users of potential scams or fraud, from the introduction of new product features like selfie verification and video chat to sending popup messages with safety tips if certain language is detected in conversations between users.

"As a former detective and special agent, I know firsthand how scammers lure unsuspecting individuals into giving personal information and ultimately money – including preying on those looking for love or companionship," said Buddy Loomis, Senior Director of Law Enforcement Operations and Investigations at Match Group. "It's the reason we are committed to investing in building the safety tools available to users by leveraging technology and resources that aim to help users protect themselves from the harms in the world around them and make safer connections."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams reported in the U.S. result in higher losses than any other type of scam, with over $300 million USD in reported losses each year since 2020. In 2022, data from the Global Anti-Scam Organization shows that the average reported loss was over $190,000 USD, up from $120,000 in 2021.

"The International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI) is committed to working with public and private sector companies, organizations and agencies to combat online romance scams that target our global citizens," said Mark Solomon, international president of IAFCI. "This devastating crime impacts not only victims financially, but emotionally and physically. It is only through training, education and awareness that we can prevent these types of crimes from occurring. The IAFCI is proud to collaborate with Match Group to help educate its users around the world."

Match Group, along with victim advocates and cyber crime investigators, developed the following tips to help users identify and help prevent and report malicious actors - on dating or any online platform.

Stay on the app as long as possible:

Scammers will attempt to get you on to another platform quickly which can be a common flag for these types of scams. Stay on the app when getting to know a new connection. If the match wants to move platforms but still DOES NOT want to meet up or video call it is a red flag.



Use the tools available in app:

Make sure to verify your profile with Photo Verification and also look out for the verification check on your matches to help confirm they are the person in their profile pictures. You can also set up video chats before meeting in person to confirm your match is the person you've been talking to. If your date can't do any of these things, it's a flag.



They're a 10 but a crypto expert:

Hard pass. If a new love interest is giving you crypto or investment advice, there is a high probability that it's a scam. Always report these interactions back to the platform where you met.



The promise of a big return of investment or help secure financial future:

According to experts, scammers will use techniques to focus on how a large sum of returns could improve your life or what you could do with this new money. Be skeptical of anyone who appears to be wealthy and successful and wants to teach you how to invest and make money.



They may play on your heart strings and appear to be desperate:

Scammers often claim they need money for a Visa, customs fees, surgeries, family medical bills, car repairs or plane tickets to visit. If they appear desperate and money is involved, this should be a giant red flag.



Scams can look different and constantly evolve. Keep your guard up and stay vigilant

Online scams have evolved as online platforms have become more accessible and gained popularity. Scammers can also play the long game and don't just come out and ask for money when first getting to know someone. They often don't start talking about finance until months later after they've gained your trust. As a rule it's best to never send or receive money via a wire transfer, money order, currency exchange, gift card or investment with someone you've never met in person. Not for any reason. Ever.

