M&P Specialty Insurance Announces Completion of Major Rebranding Initiative

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&P Specialty Insurance , the industry leading provider of insurance and risk management services to the crane and rigging, steel erection, heavy haul, house raising and structural moving industries, today announced the completion of a nearly one-year long major rebranding initiative.

As a result of this rebranding initiative, the company will bid farewell to the "&" symbol in its name, and will become MP Specialty Insurance. The company, also as a result of the rebranding project, unveiled a new and simplified version of its company logo. Dawning new signature green and blue colors, this is the first new iteration of the company's logo since its inception in 2002.

"MP Specialty Insurance is committed to excellence," said Jason McElrath, President of MP Specialty Insurance. "Just as we must evolve and meet the needs of our customers as times change, so, too, should our branding elements. We're excited to launch these components today, and to announce the streamlining of our name, and look forward to continuing our work with our customers across the United States."

MP Specialty Insurance was founded in West Columbia, South Carolina in 2002. Since, the company has grown significantly and now services more than 250 customers across the United States. MP Specialty Insurance and its founders bring more than 40 years of industry experience to the service of its customers, and the company is licensed in all 50 states.

Lexington-based The Inspyre Group helped lead MP Specialty Insurance through the rebranding initiative, and continues to consult the company on its corporate branding and marketing programs and practices.

For more information on MP Specialty Insurance, please visit www.mpspecialty.com .

