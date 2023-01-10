Leviton Announces Three New Global Copper Cabling Systems

Global availability of MILLENNIUM™ Systems enables multinational customers to achieve guaranteed network performance and consistency across multi-site projects

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the availability of three new copper cabling systems for customers around the globe. The MILLENNIUM Copper Systems broaden Leviton's ability to service multinational businesses with guaranteed performance, a consistent worldwide product offerings and industry-leading support. Most importantly, global customers can standardize network design and deployments with products that meet multinational specifications, are stocked in Leviton warehouses around the world and are measured with consistent, specifiable performance parameters per category.

"Leviton is excited to offer global, end-to-end, high-performance solutions to our customers," said Dean Lipke, vice president of product management, Leviton Network Solutions. "As a customer-focused, versatile, and technology-driven global partner, Leviton is launching these innovative, industry-leading copper systems to allow customers to simplify and standardize their infrastructure designs and achieve guaranteed network performance and consistency across their multi-site, multi-phase projects."

The new MILLENNIUM Copper Systems are made up of cable, jack modules, consolidation points, patch panels, and patch cords:

ATLAS-X1™ SST : The premier global Cat 6A UTP structured cabling system features high performing ATLAS-X1 jack modules and SST cable, ideal for mission critical applications such as public safety, automotive, healthcare, data center, defense and finance where reliable high performance are required, and downtime is not an option.





EXTREME™ SST: The enhanced global Cat 6A UTP structured cabling system features EXTREME jack modules and SST cable, ideal for enterprise, government or smart building applications where time-tested connectivity and cabling provide performance reassurance for network managers with an eye on emerging technologies and capabilities.





EXTREME™ 6: A global Cat 6 structured cabling system that features our EXTREME jack modules, Cat 6 cable, and is ideal for commercial or enterprise applications that require a reliable, compact, high-density design and reduced outside diameter cable.

As part of the MILLENNIUM Copper Systems, the industry-leading SST Cat 6A UTP cable is now available in Europe and to customers worldwide in CPR-ratings. In the U.S., Berk-Tek, a Leviton Company's popular LANMARK SST cable, is now labeled as SST, a cable by Leviton in plenum and riser ratings. This popular cable provides premier Category 6A performance for mission critical networks, designed with greater flexibility and an incredibly small outside diameter. All MILLENNIUM Copper Systems include a wide array of options in modular or 110-style patch panels as well as Leviton's innovative global patch cord platform featuring a compact plug-and-boot for reliable high-performance connections.

MILLENNIUM Systems also offers environmentally conscious solutions, including bulk pack options, sustainably smart packaging, and other environmentally optimized product designs. These global systems are available through Leviton's extensive distribution network. To learn more, visit leviton.com/millennium.

About Leviton Network Solutions



Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton



Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com/, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

