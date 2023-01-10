HCI Equity Partners Announces Six Promotions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm that focuses on partnering with founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and B2B service companies, announced today the promotions of Nate Novak to Principal; Ben Choi, Josh DiBiasi and Sam Hoehn to Vice President; Michael Allen to Senior Associate; and Emma Pollock to Senior Portfolio Operations Analyst.

Nate Novak, Principal, joined HCI in 2014 and has played a central role in evaluating and executing HCI's investment mandate. He has extensive experience in the building products and technical services markets, and currently provides deal leadership for HCI's Tech24 platform, which has closed 14 add-on acquisitions to date. Novak also supports the firm's WF Cabinetry and Regent Cabinetry deal teams.

Ben Choi, Vice President, joined HCI in 2022 and brings extensive experience from Sentinel Capital Partners, Houlihan Lokey and BB&T Capital Markets, as well as HCI portfolio company MSI Express. Choi is responsible for evaluating, executing and monitoring investments made by the firm and works with HCI portfolio companies MSI Express, SDS Rx and AmerCareRoyal.

Josh DiBiasi, Vice President, joined HCI in 2020 from Gladstone Capital Corporation where he was involved in underwriting and managing investments in a variety of industries. DiBiasi is responsible for evaluating, executing and monitoring current and prospective investments and is an active deal team member for WF Cabinetry and Regent Cabinetry. Josh played an important role in the exit of Summit Interconnect, which grew to be national leader in printed circuit boards for the aerospace and defense industry.

Sam Hoehn, Vice President, joined HCI in 2018 with prior experience at Northlane Capital Partners, Houlihan Lokey and BB&T Capital Markets. He has significant expertise in executing transactions in the aerospace and defense markets, helps lead HCI portfolio company Pacific Defense and is an active deal team member for MSI Express and TSM Corporation.

Michael Allen, Senior Associate, joined HCI in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he was an Associate at Adams Street Partners in the Private Credit Group, executing debt and equity investments in middle-market companies across industries, and began his career as an Analyst at J.P. Morgan. Michael works with AmerCareRoyal and other HCI portfolio companies and is a significant contributor to the firm's business development and deal origination activities.

Emma Pollock, Senior Portfolio Operations Analyst, joined the HCI Operations team in 2022 after working at IBM as a deputy lead within the Federal Automation Innovation Unit. Emma works across the portfolio to assist in executing HCI's value creation activities, with a primary focus on technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics and automation.

"These promotions recognize the significant talent and contributions of six highly capable individuals at HCI," said Doug McCormick, HCI Managing Partner. "We believe HCI's success is a direct product of our ability to build cohesive teams and empower them to be successful. We're confident these team members will continue to grow in their new and expanded roles."

Dan Dickinson, HCI Managing Partner, added, "The commitment of these talented individuals has been essential to achieving HCI's goals. Their investment and operating experience paired with strong work ethic and trustworthiness has helped the firm continue to be a successful value-add partner to our portfolio companies. We greatly appreciate their work and congratulate each of them on these well-deserved promotions."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

