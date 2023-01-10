Havenpark Communities Provides 870 Affordably Priced Manufactured Homes in 2022

An Additional 800 High Quality Homes Expected in 2023

OREM, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities, is proud to announce that it added 870 high-quality, affordable homes across its community portfolio in 2022, with 800 additional homes promised in 2023.

By increasing the supply of manufactured housing across the country, Havenpark is helping to make homeownership a reality for first-time buyers, working families, and retirees, at prices they can afford.

The majority of the newly installed homes boast more than 1,200 square feet of interior space and include three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These homes come with a variety of high-quality finishes and feature modern redesigned living spaces at affordable prices, generally 50 percent less than a site-built home on a square-footage basis.

"Havenpark is proud to provide quality, financially attainable homes and is committed to being part of the solution to America's acute housing affordability challenge by continuing to bring new housing supply to the communities we serve," said Havenpark Communities CEO and Co-Founder Robbie Pratt. "Manufactured homes offer a real opportunity at homeownership, and, when properly maintained, their value has been shown to increase over time."

The 870 affordable housing units were made possible through Havenpark's collaboration and strong relationships with industry home builders. "Havenpark thanks our industry partners who helped bring these new units online despite persisting pandemic-related supply chain issues," said Ramie Rajabi, president of Havenpark Communities. "With their help, we continue making significant headway in increasing the supply of affordable housing stock across the U.S."

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

