Dr. Roxana Barad is Pioneering Emface, a Needle-Free, Laser-Free Cosmetic Procedure Helping Patients Look Years Younger

Aesthetic Skin & Laser Center Holding Emface Kick-Off Event, Thursday, Jan. 26

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxana Barad, M.D., renowned cosmetic surgeon and founder of the Aesthetic Skin & Laser Center, is the first in Pennsylvania to offer Emface, a needle and laser-free technology that helps patients look years younger. Emface treats loss of collagen and muscle tone. It combines radio frequency waves that heat the dermal skin layer with muscle stimulation to rejuvenate and lift the face.

Unlike lasers, PDO threads, or micro-needling -- procedures that require numbing and recovery time -- Emface works non-invasively and painlessly. Radiofrequency stimulates collagen and elastin production and improves skin quality. Electric stimulation, delivered by three strategically placed electrodes, targets muscles that lift the brows and cheeks. For best results, Dr. Barad recommends having the 20- to 30- minute treatment sessions every week for a month.

Dr. Barad is also among the first in Pennsylvania to offer Emsculpt Neo, a non-invasive treatment that targets fat loss and muscle toning in areas that store fat, such as the abdomen, flanks, etc. The Emsculpt device uses high intensity electromagnetic energy that stimulates 20,000 muscle contractions along with radiofrequency to burn fat and tighten skin. The 30-minute treatment improves body contours and strengthens the muscles and has other health benefits, such as improved posture and reduced back pain.

The Aesthetic Skin & Laser Center, 4424 Penn Avenue, Suite 102, is hosting an Emface/Emsculpt Kickoff, Thursday Jan. 26, 4 to 6 p.m., with refreshments, demonstrations, free consultations, raffle prizes, gift bags with skin-care products and $500 off Emface/Emsculpt treatments.

Those who can't attend, are still eligible for a free consultation and discounted Emface/Emsculpt treatments through Jan. 31.

To make an appointment: Aestheticpittsburgh.com or 412-683-3358, option 1.

About Dr. Roxana Barad

Dr. Barad founded the Aesthetic Skin & Laser Center to help people look and feel their best. Her practice offers the latest science-based options for those who struggle with skin problems associated with aging skin, imperfect complexions, acne, unwanted hair and hair loss, tattoos, body contouring, as well as sexual health concerns. Dr. Barad is well known for her aesthetic expertise, artistic eye, holistic approach and keen ability to help people achieve a natural rejuvenated look, and overall revitalization.

