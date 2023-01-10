Cymbiotika Announces Launch of New Weight Loss Supplement, Metabolic Health

This plant-based formula enhances metabolism

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically-backed supplements, announced its newest product, Metabolic Health.

Metabolic Health contains concentrates of highly-researched compounds that are scientifically and clinically backed for efficacy and results. While other metabolism supplements take a stimulant approach, our formula takes a slower, therapeutic approach by targeting metabolism from a physical and physiological standpoint.

"When your metabolism works as it should, you'll have much more energy throughout the day: your appetite is regulated, you'll feel fuller faster, and your mood will even be brighter. Most importantly, though, losing unwanted body fat becomes more attainable," says Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

Metabolic Health is clinically shown to promote metabolic function and efficiency, decrease the desire for cravings, and help you reach your weight loss goals. Our metabolism-enhancing formula ensures you get to the root of your weight loss goals, so you can lose weight and keep it off the healthy way.

Cymbiotika's Metabolic Health retails for $66 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Each bottle will come with 56 capsules. Customers should take two capsules approximately 30 minutes before their largest meal of the day. Take alongside Cymbiotika's Shilajit for enhanced metabolism.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2018, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

