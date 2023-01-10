Cloudera Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera , the hybrid data company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS)1 based on Cloudera's flagship offering Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

According to Gartner, "organizations that adopt aggressive metadata analysis across their complete data management environment will decrease time to delivery of new data assets to users by as much as 70%." The analyst firm also predicts, "by 2025, 90% of new data and analytics deployments will be through an established data ecosystem, causing consolidation across the data and analytics market."

"We've heard loud and clear from our customers and the industry that data management tools and platforms that fail to support hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities will be set for decommissioning," said Sudhir Menon, chief product officer at Cloudera. "We believe our placement in the Leaders Quadrant of this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud DBMS demonstrates that Cloudera's hybrid and multi-cloud strategy is the right one. With our open data lakehouse and unified data fabric, Cloudera is still the only hybrid and multi-cloud enabled data platform for all data everywhere – all divisions, all geographies, all datasets. Cloudera also includes the security and tools that geographically distributed enterprises need to confidently move their businesses forward."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

The complete report, including the quadrant graphic, is available on the Cloudera website here .

To learn more about Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) visit here .

Gartner Disclaimer:



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems," Henry Cook, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Xingyu Gu, December 13, 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Cloudera



At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. Cloudera taught the world the value of data, creating an industry and ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open-source community. We empower our customers, leaders in their industries, to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Through our hybrid data platform, organizations can build their data-driven future by getting data, no matter where it resides, into the hands of those that need it. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.