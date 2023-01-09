RBC GAM launches RBC Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund in U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced the launch of the RBC Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund, a new mutual fund providing U.S. investors with the opportunity to invest in a wide range of equities across emerging markets.

The RBC Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund invests primarily in a focused portfolio of high quality mid-size and large global companies located in emerging market economies, excluding China. The fund follows the same philosophy and process as RBC GAM's existing RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund, but excludes Chinese companies. This new fund complements RBC GAM's existing Emerging Markets Equity product suite and its RBC China Equity Fund. The fund is designed for investors who are seeking to diversify their portfolio by including long-term growth opportunities in emerging markets. RBC GAM's Emerging Markets Equity team built the investment strategy using a strong research platform with environmental, social and governance ("ESG") integration.

The fund launched on December 15, 2022 and it is managed by Philippe Langham, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Emerging Markets Equities at RBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited and supported by a team including portfolio managers Ashna Yarashi-Shah and Veronique Erb, all based in London, UK.

"Given China's significant market size and investors' mixed views on the country's structural outlook, we are finding an increasing demand from investors looking for an Emerging Markets ex-China solution," said Mr. Langham. "RBC Global Asset Management is excited to launch the RBC Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund as a specialized solution for investors who want to gain more control over their China exposure while investing in emerging markets."

The RBC Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund is available in Class I, Class A, and Class R6 shares. The identifiers for the shares are listed below.

RBC Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund Share Class Ticker Symbol CUSIP A RECAX 74933U621 I RECIX 74933U613 R6 RECRX 74933U597



More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at

https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs

BEFORE INVESTING, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER A FUND's INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, WHICH YOU CAN REQUEST BY CALLING 800.422.2766. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund invests in foreign securities, which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. These risks may be greater in emerging markets. The Fund is new with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. A Fund's consideration of ESG factors could cause it to perform differently compared to funds that do not take ESG factors into account.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.

The RBC Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED. NO BANK GUARANTEE. MAY LOSE VALUE.

