GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING GLOBAL SUPERSTARS THE CHICKS ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LAS VEGAS ENGAGEMENT AT ZAPPOS THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO MAY 3-13, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 13-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks, announce their first ever Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be held May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2023, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

(PRNewswire)

Please click here to download admat and b-roll

The Chicks said, "Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour. After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale card of The Chicks' performances at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. PT.

About The Chicks

The Chicks are Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer. Superstars, renegades, innovators, heroes, villains, and moms, they have grown from a band into a cultural phenomenon. Since the release of their debut album, WIDE OPEN SPACES in 1998, The Chicks music has stirred emotions in fans around the world, making them one of the biggest and most influential bands of our time. Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple "diamond" selling (ten million copies) releases. Counting 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record-breaking studio album, TAKING THE LONG WAY (2006), won five GRAMMY® Awards including "Album of the Year," "Record of the Year," and "Song of the Year." Their on-stage reputation has catapulted them to sell over $100 million worth of concert tickets, while outspoken songs like "Goodbye, Earl" and "Not Ready To Make Nice" make it clear that this power trio plays by their own rules. In November 2016, The Chicks performed "Daddy Lessons" alongside Beyoncé at the 50th Anniversary of the Country Music Association Awards and released a studio version of the track to digital outlets the following day. In 2019, The Chicks returned to the airwaves as a feature on Taylor Swift's "Soon You'll Get Better," one of the leading tracks off Swift's seventh studio album, LOVER. After 14 nearly years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER, on July 17, 2020.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Garth Brooks, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, FOREIGNER, Styx, ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; The Chicks, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like The Chicks, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

Zappos Theater Logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.