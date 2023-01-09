Burgess-Norton Powder Metallurgy for EVs is Cover Story of New Issue of Powder Metal Review Magazine

Winter 2022 edition of Powder Metal Review profiles Amsted Automotive Group and its Burges-Norton Powder Metallurgy business

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive Group continues to make headlines as a leader in the transportation industry's expedited shift to vehicle electrification. But what does this leadership look like exactly? In part, it's due to Amsted's innovative system components that address the immediate requirements for the transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric powertrain systems. Additionally, it's Amsted's outstanding reputation for customer service during the high demands resulting from this crucial shift in technology. These successes are why the respected industry magazine Powder Metal Review profiled Amsted and its Tier 1 business unit, Burgess-Norton, for a cover story in the Winter 2022 edition, Vol. 11 No. 4.

Amsted Automotive is a leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia. (PRNewsfoto/Amsted Automotive) (PRNewswire)

Powder Metal Review's focus is on news and companies progressing the Powder Metallurgy industry. In the article, writer Bernard North detailed the rise of Burgess-Norton, from manufacturing parts for agriculture, lawn and garden, construction, and other industries, to entering a highly advantageous relationship with Means Industries, another of Amsted's Tier 1 business units. Burgess-Norton has been at the forefront of Powder Metal technology for more than 65 years. In 2022, Burgess-Norton was awarded Outstanding Application of Powder Metallurgy by the Powder Metallurgy Design Excellence Awards for the driven and drive sprockets used in a production all-wheel-drive transfer case. Together, Burgess-Norton and Means Industries have been enabling Amsted customers to successfully transition to electric.

The article also steps within the walls of Burgess-Norton's Powder Metallurgy manufacturing processes at its U.S. plants located in Illinois and Wisconsin. The unprecedented plant tour features a closer look at the production line and its innovative equipment, as well as Burgess-Norton's world-leading Soft Magnetic Composite components, which are fundamental for efficient electric vehicle motors.

Amsted Automotive's expertise is in advanced metal forming, Powder Metallurgy, and electromechanical torque transfer and propulsion system design. Burgess-Norton has been key to the recent growth of Means Industries and its systems, including Amsted's flagship product, the Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system, currently in volume production electric vehicles. A presentation on this novel multi-functional clutch technology can be downloaded at AmstedAuto.com.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

