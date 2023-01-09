Bullen Ultrasonics Investing in Ohio-based R&D Facility Expansion

Global leader in ultrasonic machining to advance technologies in critical industries with assistance from JobsOhio R&D Center Grant

EATON, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullen Ultrasonics announced plans to expand its Technology Development Center (TDC) in Eaton to support critical industry sector growth in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace composites, and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS). With the support of JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation, and the City of Eaton, Bullen will invest more than $14 million to expand the TDC and in new technologies advancing R&D efforts.

(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio) (PRNewswire)

"Bullen Ultrasonics has a history of making bold advancements to have a positive impact on our community and the industries we serve. We value the importance of investing into our employees, our technologies, and our facilities in order to support our customers," Bullen President Tim Beatty said. "Our partnership with JobsOhio and the City of Eaton will allow us to take major strides forward to meet the ever-growing demands for advanced technology in the Semiconductor, MEMS, and Aerospace sectors. The expansion of our TDC will allow us to implement robotic automation, data automation, and further develop our latest MicroLucent™ technology in order to increase market share and improve value for our existing customers."

Founded in 1971, Eaton-based Bullen Ultrasonics is a family-owned and operated ultrasonic machining company that grew from humble beginnings into a machining powerhouse and globally recognized industry leader. The demand for advanced materials is increasing for MEMS and Semiconductor devices, and aerospace components. The expanded TDC will also enhance Bullen's capacity to provide complementary services, including a new technology offering called MicroLucent™, which exceeds the stringent demands of these industries.

"Bullen Ultrasonics's investment strengthens Ohio's position to lead the nation in the development of new technology to enhance reliability, accuracy, and longevity within several critical industries that are important to the future of the state," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "This expansion aligns with the state's longtime goal to boost research in advanced materials for the aerospace industry, continues to position us as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, and will result in high-wage, skilled jobs for the residents of Preble County."

Bullen Ultrasonics will receive up to $1 million in assistance from a JobsOhio R&D Center Grant to support precision machining manufacturing and other advanced technologies. The R&D Center Grant Program was created to facilitate new and expanding strategic corporate R&D centers in Ohio. Such R&D centers support the development and commercialization of emerging technologies and products. The program supports JobsOhio's targeted industries, including Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food Processing, Information Technology, Logistics & Distribution, and Shale Energy & Petrochemicals.

"The City of Eaton is very excited about Bullen Ultrasonics' latest announcement," said Bradley Collins, City Manager for City of Eaton. "Bullen has been a trusted community partner since 1971, and the City of Eaton supports their continued investment in research and development. We are proud this globally recognized company is strengthening its presence in Eaton as it continues to support the entire community."

"A long-standing fixture in Ohio's 'Silicon Heartland,' Bullen Ultrasonics has been a critical part of the nation's supply of semiconductors, aerospace composites, and micro-electromechanical systems for more than half a century," said Julie Sullivan, Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President for Regional Development. "With the support of JobsOhio, the expansion of their Technology Development Center (TDC) in Eaton will draw on our region's technical knowledge and skilled talent to support growing industries in Ohio through innovation in technology."

About Bullen Ultrasonics

A globally recognized pioneer and leader in ultrasonic machining, Bullen Ultrasonics provides precision machining services for glass, ceramics, and advanced materials to high-technology markets. A leading manufacturer of high-quality components to the semiconductor, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), transportation/automotive, defense, aerospace, and medical and life sciences industries, Bullen has the largest concentration of ultrasonic machining equipment in the world. The company was recently named the 2019 Manufacturing Business of the Year and 2020 Business of the Year by the Dayton Business Journal. Founded in 1971, Bullen is a privately-held, family-owned business based in Eaton, Ohio. For more information, visit www.bullentech.com or follow on Twitter @bullentech.

About JobsOhio:

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership , and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JobsOhio