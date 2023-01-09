AskBio Announces Strategic Collaboration with ReCode Therapeutics to Explore Single Vector Gene Editing Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced today that it has signed a multi-year research collaboration and option agreement with ReCode Therapeutics. Under this agreement, the companies will work together to potentially discover precision genetic medicines through the development of a novel platform for full gene insertion by single vector delivery of gene editing and DNA cargoes. This represents another step forward for AskBio in developing its gene editing and other nonviral delivery technologies and expertise.

"The collaboration pairs AskBio's expertise in synthetic DNA and CRISPR applications with ReCode's novel SORT LNP delivery technology to potentially discover new genetic medicines," said AskBio's Chief Executive Officer Sheila Mikhail. "Through this collaboration, we have an opportunity to advance AskBio's gene editing and nonviral delivery efforts, which support and align with our commitment to serve as an industry-leading engine of gene therapy innovation."

Under the agreement, AskBio will combine its synthetic DNA and gene editing nucleases with ReCode's selective organ targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology to potentially create an all-in-one solution that enables full gene insertion by delivering with precision both the gene editing tool and DNA as mixed cargo in a single LNP to desired targets. This collaboration could extend the reach of gene editing for liver and lung disease targets.

"AskBio's pioneering gene editing technology is a powerful complement to our modular SORT LNP genetic medicines platform, which enables the precise delivery of a wide variety of genetic cargoes to specific organs and cells, including large, complex genetic cargoes and mixed payloads," said Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil., Chief Executive Officer of ReCode Therapeutics. "We are excited to combine these unique platforms to develop next-generation genetic therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of debilitating genetic diseases."

In June 2022, ReCode announced the closing of a $200 million Series B extension financing round, co-led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment unit of Bayer AG, to further strengthen Leaps by Bayer's innovation portfolio in gene therapies. The funds raised are being used to advance the development of ReCode's platform and pipeline to selectively deliver genetic medicines to target organ and cell types in a predictable and programmable fashion.

About AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines and changing lives. The company maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular and metabolic disease indications with a clinical-stage pipeline that includes therapeutics for Pompe disease, Parkinson's disease and congestive heart failure. AskBio's gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive capsid and promoter library. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, UK, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. Founded in 2001 and an early innovator in the gene therapy field, the company holds more than 750 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids. Learn more at www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ReCode Therapeutics

ReCode Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of messenger RNA (mRNA) and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode's selective organ targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform is a next-generation, genetic medicines technology that enables precise delivery to target organs and cells beyond the liver. The SORT LNP platform is the foundation for ReCode's pipeline of disease-modifying mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode's lead programs are focused on primary ciliary dyskinesia and cystic fibrosis. ReCode is leveraging its SORT LNP platform and nucleic acid technologies to expand its pipeline with therapeutics that use mRNA-mediated replacement and gene correction in target organs with precision targeting of disease-relevant cells. In 2022, ReCode was named among Fierce Biotech's "Fierce 15" as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry, and was described by Nature as one of the "Seven Technologies to Watch in 2022" for its SORT LNP platform. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on Twitter @ReCodeTx and on LinkedIn.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses, before special items, amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

