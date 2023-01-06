Sibros to enable advanced remote software management and connected data logging on Marelli MInD-Xp, the next generation digital Cockpit Domain Controller for automotive OEMs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected vehicle technology company Sibros today announced it will deploy its over-the-air software and data management solutions on Marelli's next-generation Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) Unit.

Sibros and Marelli announce collaboration to bring advanced Over-the-Air solutions to next-generation vehicle’s cockpit (PRNewswire)

Marelli's MInD-Xp provides a single platform and domain control unit (DCU) to run multiple guest operating systems and in-cabin functions including infotainment, clusters, driver assistance systems and head-up displays to enhance driver and passenger experiences in a coherent Human-Machine Interface (HMI), underpinned by Blackberry QNX® Hypervisor with cloud-connectivity to AWS.

Through the collaboration, Sibros will deploy its Deep Logger and Deep Updater products on the Marelli cockpit to facilitate live vehicle data logging, software configuration management and over-the-air updates for in-cabin features, as well as for all other downstream ECUs and controllers operating in vehicles using MInD-Xp.

Sibros' Deep Logger provides OEMs with privacy compliant connected data insights on product usage and performance to inform continuous improvements, which can then be implemented by Sibros' Deep Updater that manages software configuration builds and dispatches necessary over-the-air (OTA) updates and upgrades at deep, safe and secure scale.

The joint solution aims to unlock a wide range of new customer benefits from a single platform, enhanced with Sibros embedded firmware and SaaS products, with zero added software development or customization required including but not limited to:

Fleet wide transparency into all software builds and variants

Faster development times and lower end-of-line testing costs

Performance upgrades and mandatory updates over-the-air

Predictive fault detection for recall avoidance and mitigation

Dealer-led or direct-to-customer virtual maintenance and services

"Marelli has raised the bar to a new high with its next-generation digital cockpit that runs multiple in-cabin functions from a single powerful platform," said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and co-founder of Sibros. "By combining Sibros' technology with Marelli, we're thrilled to provide OEMs a better way to improve product quality by making meaningful data and software updates work together from a future-ready digital cockpit solution."

"Marelli combines innovative in-house technologies with strong partner solutions to deliver scalable and modular solutions that exceed the demands of modern software-defined vehicle architectures and experiences," said Ravi Tallapragada, President Electronic Systems at Marelli. "We look forward to helping our OEM customers gain more value from our next generation cockpit platform with the unique approach Sibros offers for advanced connected vehicle software and data management."

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture - from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell - while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in one platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to innovate new connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about Sibros, visit www.sibros.tech.

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,380 billion JPY (10.6 billion EUR) in 2021. For more information about Marelli, visit www.marelli.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978663/Marelli_and_Sibros.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marelli