Neuralace Medical Announces Upcoming Abstract Presentation at the 26th Annual North American Neuromodulation Society meeting (NANS) showcasing its FDA-cleared, Non-Invasive Axon Therapy® for Chronic Pain

Dr. Marshall Bedder from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta, Georgia VA Pain Medicine Service will be presenting his observational study, 'Transcutaneous Magnetic Stimulation for Chronic Neuropathic Pain', highlighting the impact of Axon Therapy on a diverse group of chronic pain patients

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuralace Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on innovative solutions for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, is announcing the upcoming presentation by the VA Augusta of its pilot study focused on assessing the impact of Axon Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (mPNS).

Magnetic Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (mPNS) is the proprietary mechanism of action behind Neuralace Medical's FDA-cleared Axon Therapy device. The Axon device is the only FDA-cleared, non-invasive, magnetic peripheral nerve stimulation device available to patients who could benefit from peripheral neurostimulation, but for whom implantable solutions are not appropriate.

The presentation will occur at the 26th Annual North American Neuromodulation Society meeting (January 12-15, 2023) on Saturday January 14th at 11:10 AM PST, Location TBD.

"We are thankful that NANS has extended the invitation to Dr. Bedder and the VA Augusta to present the findings of their pilot study to leaders in the practice of pain medicine," said Keith Warner, CEO of Neuralace Medical. Keith continued, "we are thrilled to have the results of this initial pilot study made available, and look forward to additional studies being published in 2023."

About Neuralace Medical

Neuralace Medical is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain with its proprietary magnetic peripheral nerve stimulation (mPNS™) technology. Supported by mPNS, the company's FDA 510k cleared Axon Therapy® treatment device is a transcutaneous magnetic stimulation device providing non-invasive, rapid, effective treatment for chronic neuropathic pain. Foundational to Axon Therapy is the belief that clinically effective, non-invasive and easy to administer therapies with no side effects should be used alongside prescription drugs as needed, and ahead of all other traditionally recommended invasive or minimally invasive therapies. With its unique patent protected product portfolio, Neuralace Medical is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the chronic neuropathic pain market. For more information, please visit www.neuralacemedical.com.

