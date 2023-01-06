BEEKMAN 1802 PUTS NURSES FIRST IN 2023

Rooted in Kindness, the world's largest goat milk skincare brand celebrates nurses for the inherently Kind work they do every day

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekman 1802, a brand rooted in Kindness with products powered by the science of nutrient-dense goat milk, is excited to announce "Nurses First," a new program that celebrates hardworking nurses in 2023 with Kind surprises, special products, Kindness Grants and additional delights throughout the year. These Kind heroes share the brand's ideology of being Kind to everyone they meet and treat, and always put others before themselves. They are the true definition of Kindness and for this reason and so many more, they deserve to be recognized and celebrated.

According to the American Nurses Association, 1 in 77 people are nurses with each one treating up to 40 patients per day. That means the 4.3 million nurses in the U.S. are spreading Kindness and impacting up to 172 million patients every day.

"When you do the math, that is a lot of nurses spreading a lot of Kindness to a lot of people", said Jill Scalamandre, Beekman 1802 CEO. "We have many neighbors (what we call our customers) who are nurses, so we know firsthand how giving and selfless they are, which is why we are proud to launch our Nurses First initiative to celebrate their Kindness with a few Kind acts of our own."

Here are all the ways Beekman 1802 is putting Nurses First:

Offer 12 Firsts – each month, the brand will surprise and delight groups of nurses throughout the year. Such experiences to include being the first to try new products before they launch to the public; first row seats to events, concerts, and shows; first class airline tickets to their choice U.S. destination; "first-aid kits" with Beekman 1802 products; and more.

Beekman 1802 is launching its newest product called Milk Scrub, inspired by nurses. The brand will give a FREE Milk Scrub ( $29 value) to the first 3,000 nurses who join the Beekman 1802 community On 1/9/23,1802 is launching its newest product called Milk Scrub, inspired by nurses. The brand will give a FREE Milk Scrub (value) to the first 3,000 nurses who join the1802 community via their website , using code: NursesFirst.

Beekman 1802 will Spread Kindness to nurses through a 1802 will Spread Kindness to nurses through a Kindness Grant program , which funds small acts of Kindness for nurses. The brand will assess, and fund ideas submitted through grant applications. The criteria will be evaluated based on its impact on the nurse community, which could include buying a week of free lunches, treating them to yoga, filling hospital breakrooms with snacks, and more.

Develop new products for nurses with profits from the resulting product being donated to charitable organizations benefiting the nursing community.

Spotlight nurses' dedication to Kindness on our social media channels and livestream shopping shows.

Beekman 1802 will partner with Nurse TikTok superstars on social media. They will jumpstart the Kindness ripple as well as help showcase Beekman 1802's newest product to their communities! The brand will also gift products to an additional 100 nurse influencers.

Beekman 1802 will provide an ongoing 20% off discount for all nurses who purchase through ID.me.

Co-founder Dr. Brent Ridge was raised by a single mother who worked as a nurse, and as a physician he has seen first-hand the impact that Kindness has on patients and their families. "We now know that Kindness is wellness", say's Dr. Ridge. "It impacts our bodies on a cellular level, and that impact shows up in the health of our bodies, our skin, and our communities."

For more information about the Beekman 1802 "Nurses First" program, please click here.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 was born in 2008 when founders Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge moved to the historic Beekman farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home. With one act of Kindness and the discovery of nutrient-dense goat milk, they quickly became a skincare company synonymous with efficacious goat milk products that moisturize, exfoliate, and nourish the skin's microbiome. With their Clinically Kind® approach to skincare that is clinically tested, scientifically proven, and made for sensitive skin, they have long proven that There's Beauty in Kindnessä.

